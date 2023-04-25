CNN's Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins React To Don Lemon Firing In First Morning Show Without Him

Following Don Lemon being fired by CNN , CNN This Morning aired its first episode on the 2023 TV schedule that did not feature the longtime anchor. Yesterday’s events were quickly addressed by the show’s other two co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins where they read a statement from the network’s CEO, and explained their own feelings about Lemon being let go.

The broadcast began with Poppy Harlow saying (via People ):

We do begin with news about this show. As you may have heard yesterday, CNN parted ways with anchor Don Lemon.

The anchor continued talking, reading the official statement from CNN’s CEO Chris Licht, part of which stated:

Don will forever be a part of the CNN family. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.

After Harlow’s comment, and the reading of Licht’s statement, Kaitlan Collins said:

Absolutely, of course Don was a big part of the show over the last six months. He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That's something I'll obviously never forget. I agree with Chris. We wish him the best.

Following Collins comment, Harlow explained that she also wishes him the best, and said Lemon was “one of [her] first friends here at CNN.” She also noted that she was “thankful” to have worked with him over the last 15 years.

This morning’s show also opened with a logo that only featured Collins and Harlow’s names, per Deadline .

Lemon announced that he would no longer be at CNN on Twitter yesterday, writing in part:

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN.

He went on to say that since he had been at the network for 17 years he was shocked that management reportedly did not tell him directly. Then CNN posted a reply to Lemon’s announcement saying his statement “about this morning’s events is inaccurate.” They proceeded to write that he was “offered an opportunity” to speak with management, but he took to Twitter instead.

This news broke after months of reporting surrounding Lemon’s actions, and reported misconduct. In February the former CNN anchor made “sexist” comments about Nikki Haley which went viral and reportedly had backlash behind the scenes. Lemon released a statement after his comments went viral , and following this event, people started to wonder if his future at CNN was in jeopardy .

Upon Lemon’s return to CNN , it was reported that there was still tension, and he allegedly had one strike left. Then this month a new report came out that included allegations of “volatile” behavior involving Soledad O’Brien, Nancy Grace and Kyra Phillips.

As of right now, CNN has not said anything more about why Lemon was fired of if he'll be replaced on CNN This Morning. So, as more news comes out regarding the network’s next steps, and the former anchor’s future, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.