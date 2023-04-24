Don Lemon Fired By CNN Weeks After Facing Misconduct Allegations

CNN has made some significant moves in regards to its talent over the past few years, but a decision that was revealed this week may be one of the biggest yet. Longtime media pundit Don Lemon has been fired by the network, as the 57-year-old journalist confirmed the news himself via social media on Monday. This development comes months after he faced backlash for making comments that were viewed as sexist while on the air. And just a few weeks ago, a number of workplace misconduct allegations were leveled against Lemon as well.

Don Lemon, who appeared on the air just this morning, announced the news in a Twitter post. Based on his statement, he was given no indication that he would be let go. He proceeded to thank his colleagues while seemingly suggesting that his termination is the result of bigger issues at the media corporation:

I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.

After he shared that message, CNN issued its own on Twitter. As the company put it, the account that the ousted media personality gave is "inaccurate":

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.

The newsman started working with the (now-Warner Bros Discovery-owned) corporation in 2006 and, over time, he established himself as one of its most vocal pundits. By 2014, he began to make a name for himself within the primetime sphere due to his eponymous show, Don Lemon Tonight, which was canceled in 2022. During his tenure, he also participated in other programs and even served as one of the headliners of the network’s annual New Year's Eve Live broadcast.

Despite his popularity, Don Lemon also courted controversy on a number of occasions as a result of controversial statements he made. In February, he was heavily criticized for saying that politician Nikki Haley was past her prime as a woman while discussing her presidential campaign announcement. Lemon took some time off after his comments went viral and eventually returned to his post days later. Around that time, however, there was still a question as to whether his job at CNN was in jeopardy, as there was still said to be tension in the aftermath.

He found himself making headlines again earlier this month when an exposé filled with allegations began making the rounds. The lengthy story detailed alleged encounters between him and fellow personalities he’d worked with at the network. In one instance, he reportedly called out Soledad O'Brien during an editorial call and implied that she isn’t Black. Another purported source claimed that he mockingly mimicked Nancy Grace during an encounter that took place during the late 2000s. On top of that, other insiders accused the Emmy winner of threatening former colleague Kyra Phillips after she secured an assignment in Iraq that he apparently wanted.

News of Don Lemon’s termination actually comes right on the heels of a big development at one of CNN’s competitors. Fox News Media confirmed today that Tucker Carlson is no longer employed with the company. Needless to say, this has been a whirlwind of a day for the broadcast journalism industry.

Time will tell whether CNN provides details on why it chose to move on from Don Lemon. As of right now, it also remains unclear as to how Lemon might move forward professionally though, based on a new report, NewNation has already shown interest in him.