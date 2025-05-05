‘Here It Come, Baby’: Amid Shannon Sharpe’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Mo’Nique Doesn’t Hold Back On Him For Not Following Advice She Gave Him Over A Year Ago

Shannon Sharpe currently finds himself embroiled in a lawsuit involving sexual assault claims. A Jane Doe, who the 56-year-old athlete-turned-media personality allegedly had a relationship with, is filing suit against him for tens of millions of dollars. All the while, Sharpe denied wrongdoing but also stepped away from his ESPN duties for the time being. The public continues to discuss his legal woes in the meantime, and comedian Mo’Nique is now sharing her two cents, especially given that she tried to advise Sharpe last year.

The three-time Super Bowl winner has been accused of sexual assault by a woman he reportedly met in Los Angeles in 2023 when she was 20 years old. Jane Doe is accusing the former Undisputed co-host of raping her twice, once in October 2024 and again in January 2025. She also claims the podcaster “threatened to choke and slap” her and engaged in tactics of intimidation, manipulation, and abuse.” The woman has yet to be formally identified, but rumors on that front seemed to fuel Mo’Nique’s recent comments.

What Did Mo’Nique Say About Shannon Sharpe’s Situation During A Recent Performance?

The Soul Plane alum recently participated in Katt Williams’ Heaven on Earth Tour and made some particularly pointed remarks about Shannon Sharpe during a stop and was met with laughter. A clip shared to Instagram by livebitez shows the comedienne going off and chiding Sharpe for not opting to stay away from younger women as she implored him to do:

Here it come, baby. Here it come. God damn it. Yes, I told that [racial slur] Shannon Sharpe [to] leave the white bitches alone!

Mo’Nique has never been one to mince words on a given topic, whether it be her own stardom or her issues with Oprah Winfrey and others. It’s more than evident that the Oscar winner isn’t too pleased with the former Denver Bronco’s situation. As for her mention of race, that seemingly alludes to rumors that Jane Doe is a younger white woman. That’s yet to be confirmed, as of this writing. Regardless of that specific detail, the First Take pundit’s dating preference clashes with what Phat Girlz star previously told him.

How Did Mo’Nique Try To Advise Shannon Sharpe During An Interview?

In 2024, Mo’Nique appeared on Club Shay Shay (as shared on YouTube), which famously produced that viral Katt Williams interview from the same year. During Shannon Sharpe’s chat with the Precious star, they discussed the topic of dating. The actress bluntly told Sharpe that he should take his “old ass” and find someone that will “love” him. She also mused that he needed an “old, fat girl” who would cook and care for him, with Sharpe responding with laughter. She also added:

You don’t need no 26-year-old girl. You don’t need no 36-year-old girl. This is your auntie talking to you. Take your old ass and get you an old bitch out there that can love you old. You trying to hang out with these young bitches, you can’t do it Shannon, you just can’t do it!

While the celebrated tight end’s personal life continues to be discussed, many also seem to be wondering about his professional future. He was gradually becoming a fixture at ESPN, which he joined following his drama-filled exit from FS1. He also garnered attention at the Disney-owned networks for a few reasons as well. Early on, viewers made jokes due to him mistakenly referring to co-host Stephen A. Smith as “Skip.” Also, he and Smith turned heads by clapping back at colleagues who criticized their media coverage.

As it stands, it remains to be seen just how this situation will play out for Shannon Sharpe. In the interim, it’s possible that the general public will continue to discuss the lawsuit he’s facing. There’s also the possibility that other comedians and actors will proceed to join Mo’Nique in sharing their takes on Sharpe’s supposed dating preferences.