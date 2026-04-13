Former Daily Show And Colbert Report Writer Has Thoughts On How Stephen Colbert’s Final Late Show Ep Will Go

The end of May will bring about a big change to the 2026 TV schedule, and to those of successive years, as CBS will officially be out of the late night talk show biz. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to conclude on May 21, ten months after CBS officially canceled the long-running staple previously hosted by David Letterman. Some fans are expecting potentially calamitous fireworks upon his eventual exit, but Colbert’s former Comedy Central partner in crime has other thoughts.

Emmy-winning writer Ben Karlin spent seven years on The Daily Show before co-creating The Colbert Report with the titular D.C. native, so he and Colbert obviously have a solid relationship. While appearing on The Daily Beast’s Obsessed podcast to talk about his new series Bait (streaming via Amazon Prime subscription), Karlin was asked for his thoughts on whether the host will bow out in a blaze of politically polarizing glory, or something more traditional. He answered:

He’s a classy guy. He’s a classy guy. I think he’s capable of killing with kindness. I think what he doesn’t say is sometimes better than what can be said. He is just a class act. At the end of the day, they paid him a ton of money to do a version of the show that he wanted for a long time. He got to bring a lot of the people from the old show with him, and everyone’s done really, really well. They’ve got a beautiful theater. I think it’s been a privilege; I think he would say that, too.

With this answer and others, Karlin made sure to note that he was speaking mainly for himself and not for anyone else, but I think he's pretty on the money with his assessment. Had The Late Show's final episode come in the weeks immediately following the cancellation announcement, when the sting was still fresh and emotions were all over the place, then I could maybe see Stephen Colbert stepping outside his gentlemanly comfort zone to turn full heel for his final stretch. (I kinda wish we had a Sliding Doors situation where we could see what that eventuality looked like.)

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However, with the final episode set so many months after the decision was made, the initial heightened feelings have settled, and now it's become a more normalized end-date on the horizon. Granted, Colbert has caused some flashbangs over the months, particularly involving his non-televised interview with political candidate James Talarico, and the related dust-up with FCC chairman Brendan Carr.

Ben Karlin addressed that, in the scheme of things, Colbert's Late Night exit is about as good as it can get for a host facing an inevitable disappointment, since there has been such a long runway. In his words:

In a weird way — Stephen and I have talked about this a little bit — it’s kind of like a perfect situation, in that he gets to go out, kind of do that retirement tour. Everybody knows he’s going off the air. He gets to go off justifiably, not as a martyr, but certainly as someone who kind of stood his ground and stayed true to who he was. I think he’s going to have a galaxy of opportunities waiting for him to do something really interesting next. Something surprising.

If losing every job came with the same kind of self-dictated endgame, I might have been far less employable in my life. But that's obviously not the way it goes for most people.

To his point, though, Colbert quickly started setting up new gigs for himself around the time of CBS' cancellation decision. He's popped up on Elsbeth and Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and was recently a surprise guest voice in the Handmaid's Tale spinoff The Testaments. Perhaps the biggest news of all, however, is that he's working on writing a new Lord of the Rings movie, as inspired by Bill Hader. So it's safe to say he won't be twiddling his thumbs at home for the back half of 2026.

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Plus, for all the upset feelings about being ousted, Karlin pointed out that getting out of late night after 11 years could be better than sticking with it for decades, as that format's success can be a double-edged sword. As he put it:

And sometimes those jobs, especially if you’re a comic — he’s not a traditional comic — when you land one of these late night jobs, you’re made. You’re a made man; you’re set for life. Sometimes that can become a little bit of a prison. I certainly know something that Jon and I talked about all the time: it’s amazing to have this platform, but it’s also exhausting, relentless, and the reward for doing an amazing show is that you get to get up and do the exact same show tomorrow and be disappointed if it’s not as good as the show you just did. [Laughs.] It’s hard.

Stephen Colbert can definitely ride off into the sunset knowing that he delivered the goods as a worthy follow-up to David Letterman, and hopefully without any regrets. Oh yeah, and for that sunset, the sun is actually Jon Stewart's face.