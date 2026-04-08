How Stephen Colbert Landed A Secret Cameo In New Streaming Series As Late Show Winds Down: 'I Knew That He'd Be Available'

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Did you hear a familiar voice?

Stephen Colbert smiling into the camera during The Late Show monologue
(Image credit: CBS)

Stephen Colbert may be getting ready to say goodbye to being in front of the camera, at least for a while, but the man is certainly not having any issues finding work, even if you can’t see him.

The long-time late-night host certainly has a distinctive voice, and so when you hear him, you tend to notice. Fans of Star Trek heard him recently as the voice of the Digital Dean of Students on Starfleet Academy. However, that's not his only heard but not seen role on streaming these days. He also appeared in the first episode of The Testaments.

The series is a follow-up to The Handmaid’s Tale. In the first episode, one of the characters turns on a hidden radio in order to listen to Radio Free Boston, and the DJ is very recognizable. Showrunner Bruce Miller tells EW he was very thankful Colbert was willing to be involved, saying…

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He very kindly did that for us, and I couldn't think of anybody more appropriate to have on Radio Free Boston as the announcer.

Miller is open that the reason he felt Colbert was an appropriate choice was that The Late Show host is known as somebody willing to speak truth to power. This made him a fitting voice of the resistance to an authoritarian government as seen in The Testaments.

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You can watch all of The Testaments and The Handmaid's Tale with a Hulu subscription, which can also be bundled with Disney+.

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Of course, Colbert’s speaking out about those in power has arguably gotten him in some trouble. It’s been suggested that Colbert’s criticism of Paramount’s lawsuit settlement with President Trump contributed to the decision to cancel The Late Show. Of course, as Miller joked, the fact that the show was ending meant that Colbert might have been more open to the voice cameo…

You know, I knew that he'd be available, and he probably needed work.

Colbert’s cameo isn’t without precedent. The Handmaid’s Tale had an iconic, and equally fitting, voice cameo as well when Oprah Winfrey appeared in the series. Bruce Miller thinks the two cameos fit very well together because of what they mean to people, which is something that the audience watching the show will certainly understand. He continued…

I thought he'd be great for the job. He was wonderful to do it. I feel like he's been a voice, you know. He's a voice of America I was putting out on the airways. It's just like Oprah. Knowing who Oprah was, knowing Stephen Colbert, his voice, even The Colbert Report that he used to do, all of that put together into a free speech context, and what America should stand for was fascinating. And look, it only took 16 words!

The incredibly short length of the appearance may have actually had quite a lot to do with why Colbert agreed to appear. The host recently admitted that he hasn’t been able to consider his post-Late Show career much because hosting the show is still a full-time job. So he likely won’t be able to think about the future until the show wraps its run next month.

Once the show does finish its run, however, Colbert may certainly appear in more places. We know he’s working on the screenplay for an upcoming Lord of the Rings movie, and knowing that Starfleet Academy has another season on the way, I hope he returns as the Digital Dean of Students. If anybody else wants to hire him as a voice actor, it seems like he'll take the call.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

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