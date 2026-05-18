Brooks Nader Reveals Parents' Reaction To Baywatch Casting: 'Deal With It'

The iconic red swimsuits are making a comeback with the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Coming to Fox in early 2027, the new series will once again follow a group of lifeguards, led by Stephen Amell’s Captain Hobie Buchannon, son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch. Baywatch’s cast consists of a mix of veteran actors, influencers, and reality stars, including Brooks Nader. After sharing that her sisters were poking fun at her new role, Nader revealed her parents’ reaction.

Baywatch marks Nader’s acting debut, and after modeling and competing on Dancing With the Stars, this will be just another way for her to brand out. While it’s an exciting time for Nader, her addition to the show came as a surprise, even after she rocked a red swimsuit just a few years ago. She told People how her mom, Holland Greene Nader, and her dad, Breaux Nader, reacted to the news, and she couldn’t help but laugh while recalling the memory.

They were like, ‘You’re acting now?’ I’m like, ‘Deal with it.’

Considering she’s gone from model to dancer to reality star, it makes sense that Nader’s parents were a bit shellshocked about her surprise acting career. Luckily, it seems like their reaction didn’t really harm Nader, as she knows she’s not necessarily an actor. Plus she shared that her parents eventually got over the shock, and her dad gave her some sweet advice. So now they’re definitely on board and showing their full support, which is what any child wants and deserves.

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Nader has previously opened up about what it’s been like filming Baywatch, which has been in production since March. She’s been taking nods from original stars Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra, and she and the rest of the cast continue to get their beach bearings. While official photos from the show have not been released, there have been a handful of leaked photos from the set, showing the cast donning the red swimsuits and slow-motion running on the beach. Considering one star mentioned the Avengers while describing the show, I’d assume that it won’t all be slow-motion.

While she’s been getting some support, there are some haters who do not want Nader in the Baywatch reboot. She knows it too, but it doesn’t seem to bother her, saying in a recent interview that people have the ability these days to be both an actor and an influencer and “have influence.” A lot of actors these days are expanding their resumes beyond acting, while other celebrities are adding “acting” to their resumes, like Nader.

I’m sure Nader’s parents will be watching every episode of Baywatch live when it premieres in 2027 to support their daughter, no matter how shocked they might be. It’s always possible this could be a permanent career change if all goes well, but it’s definitely too early to tell.