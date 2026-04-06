The Brutally Honest Reason Stephen Colbert Still Hasn’t Processed His Feelings On The Late Show’s Cancellation
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We’re only a couple of months away from the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The announcement that the show would be ending sent shockwaves through the world of television, and while we’ve known for months that the show was coming to an end, host Stephen Colbert admits he still hasn’t really had a chance to come to terms with it.
In an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Colbert talked about his feelings regarding the show ending, except that he doesn’t really have any feelings... at least not yet. He says he hasn’t really been able to process the end of the show for the simple reason that he’s still doing the show, and that takes all his time and attention. He explained…
Considering that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert produces new episodes on almost every weekday, it’s certainly not a shock that the job is taking a lot of time. Each day requires writing new jokes and putting together interviews with different guests. There’s certainly a lot of work that goes into it.
As far as what the future holds for Colbert, beyond the occasional joke about going to work for Netflix, Colbert hasn't revealed what's next for him. It seems that's because he doesn't know, and for the same reason: he hasn’t had time to consider the question. While he hints generally at some work in the future, a long-term future plan hasn’t been announced by Colbert because he doesn’t have one. Colbert said…
At least one of the things that we know Colbert is committed to is screenwriting. He’s attached to co-write a Lord of the Rings movie as part of the current franchise expansion that will start with Andy Serkis ' The Hunt for Gollum movie.
While CBS may be getting out of the late-night game, one assumes that if Stephen Colbert wants to host another talk show or other comedy series, he will have his choice of options. Colbert has made it clear he would have stayed with The Late Show for a long time if given the chance, and so he's going to need something new to keep him busy.
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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