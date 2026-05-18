I Visited The Masters Of The Universe Set And Was Shook By The Huge Practical Sets, Costumes, And Props
Plus, I got to hold the Power Sword.
The power of nostalgia is very real, and one beloved property that's returning to the big screen this summer is Masters of the Universe. Years after the infamous Dolph Lundgren movie, Travis Knight's blockbuster will bring the beloved characters to life, with Nicholas Galiztine playing the title role (and getting ripped in the process). I was lucky enough to be among a small group of journalists who got to visit the set last May, and was shook by all the huge practical sets, props, and costumes that I got to see (and touch) in the flesh.
What we know about Masters of the Universe has been limited, but I was fortune enough to get some insider information while visiting the set across the pond. While one might assume that the movie was brought to life with CGI and motion-capture suits, that's not the case. Instead, massive sets were built by hand, and basically every single costume and prop was build in-house. Producer Jason Blumenthal spoke to us about this process, offering:
While rumors swirled that Masters of the Universe would take place mostly on Earth, that simply was never the case. So to bring beloved characters and their iconic weapons to life, the production team needed to hand-build every single prop and costume piece. Yes, the movie will be enhanced with visual effects, but it didn't feel like it was being filmed with just green screens and tennis balls.
The Masters of the Universe trailer showed just how successful these effort, and I can't wait to see the finished product when it hits theaters in June. In addition to being able to see and touch the costumes and prop, we visited four impressive sets that were up in various sound stages. That includes the Sanctum of Castle Greyskull, where I was allowed to pose with the Power Sword. Check out the proof below:
Talk about a pinch me moment. We were also shown an epic, colorful forest, where Teela's ship had crash landed. Myself and fellow journalists were able to climb aboard the ship itself, and see every little detail in the cockpit. Then there was a prison complex, with doors that looked blasted open. Additionally, there was a hallway that featured the likeness of Morena Baccarin's Sorceress, who was given an awesome new look for the new Masters of the Universe movie.
Clearly there was a great deal of care and specificity brought to brining Masters of the Universe to life, which was palpable while visiting the movie's set. And I can only imagine how great it'll look on the big screen, especially with VFX added.
All will be revealed when Masters of the Universe hits theaters on June 5th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Despite visiting the set I still have so many questions, so I'll be there with bells on like the rest of the fans.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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