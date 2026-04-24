Stephen Colbert’s Final Episodes Are Rounding Out With Big Guests And One Joke Handoff For Jimmy Kimmel

One thing I will say about a monumental show ending is that I’ve been paying a heckuva lot more attention than I normally would. I’ve always been a viewer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but more of the casual variety, popping in when he’d have on a-listers like Emma Stone and more. Now CBS has cancelled the series, however, I have been watching a whole lot more frequently, and I have to say Colbert has really been taking this ending with good cheer.

Colbert's Final Guests Continue To Roll Out

It probably helps he’s landing some great guests. This week, he talked with Don Cheadle (and worked in a funny out of work joke ). More info about Colbert’s final guests also came down the pipeline this week, and it’s just going to be a murderer’s row of talent. Anne Hathaway is on tonight. Bryan Cranston is on next Monday. Then we have Anderson Cooper, Keanu Reeves, Andy Serkis, Meryl Streep, Mayor Pete, and more. On the music side, it’s guests like Jack Black and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe also popping in. (Stipe is set to be interviewed, too.)

Which brings me to Barack Obama, who is also on the docket. Last night, Colbert also announced that on Tuesday, May 5th, he’ll be sitting down with the former President of the United States from the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, IL.

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As I said, it’s going to be a run of heavy hitters before The Late Show makes its last appearance on the 2026 TV schedule on May 21st.

Colbert Is (Amusingly) Giving Away His Jokes To Jimmy Kimmel As Part Of His Exit

Colbert’s also been on a tear with jokes about The Late Show ending. Some of these have been emotionally devastating, and some have put a smile on my face, such as when Oprah took over The Late Show desk . This week Colbert pulled out a box of jokes he’d like to give fellow late night host Jimmy Kimmel. The box read “Iran War Jokes .” He went on to address it on air, writing on the box and telling the audience:

Let me just sign this box here. Fed Ex to ABC, care of: Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood. Enjoy buddy, it’s coming to you. Can we get this in the mail?

He was teasing, here, of course, but Kimmel will be taking up their shared bent on his own once Colbert is off the air. While Jimmy Fallon has stayed out of politics , the other two late night hosts have gotten more political in recent years on their respective networks. I certainly don’t fault Fallon for doing what he’s good at, but there is something about passing the torch that I found fitting about this bit. Kimmel and Colbert are a bit of kindred spirits, with the former defending the latter after CBS claimed The Late Show was losing $40 million per year .

If you are wondering how Stephen Colbert will ultimately say goodbye to the Eye Network, a former Daily Show writer has some thoughts about how he thinks the last episode will play out. Calling Colbert ‘classy,’ he also said the late night host got to go out on his own terms despite the series getting canceled. The final episode will doubtless reflect that. From all of us here at CinemaBlend, we wish Colbert “good night, and good luck.”