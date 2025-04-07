Could Haley Joel Osment Join His Sister On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage? It’s Wild To Think They’ve Starred In The Same Project And Still Haven’t Interacted On Screen

Haley Joel and Emily Osment are two Hollywood siblings I regularly forget about, and a recent interview with the former might've revealed precisely why. As his sister Emily Osment continues her run on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage as part of the 2025 TV schedule, he noted that he's never actually interacted with his sibling in a TV show or movie.

The actor, who played a big part in one of the best movie plot twists ever, revealed to Us Weekly that he's currently living with his sister after losing his home in the L.A. wildfires. Given their newly close-quartered situation and personal relationship, Osment noted he also thinks it's strange that they've never been featured together in a scene. As he put it:

It’s funny that we have never had a scene together on screen. We were both in The Kominsky Method and we were in a wedding scene together — but we didn’t have any interaction. I know something will happen eventually because she’s great and I’m so proud of everything she’s done.

The Kominsky Method dropped the ball in not having the siblings' characters exchange pleasantries, but as Haley Joel Osment mentioned above, it seems like he feels good about something happening in the future. That's interesting to hear, especially considering it would seem like she'll be working on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage for quite a while.

Assuming the Young Sheldon spinoff runs as long as its predecessor, or even The Big Bang Theory, Emily Osment could be filming episodes of her latest sitcom for CBS and those with a Paramount+ subscription for many years to come. As such, one would think that bringing in her brother, Haley Joel, for a cameo role would be the easiest way for these two to finally share a scene in which their characters interact, right?

Osment didn't have any big reveals to make on that front, but he did speak positively and praised both his sister and her hit series.

She’s great. Her show [Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage] is just wrapping up season 1 right now. Great community of people there.

While CBS hasn't made any announcements regarding Haley Joel Osment appearing in a future episode, we do know that Christopher Gorham will enter Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage as Mandy's new boss, Scott. This new character has a romantic past with Mandy, which could present some real issues for her and Georgie's relationship.

As Mandy already has her brother Connor on the CBS sitcom, Haley Joel Osment would need to fill another role, potentially as a cousin, should he appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. I think he'd also be an excellent fit for a marriage counselor, and there could be snippets of him interacting with Mandy throughout the season as she and Georgie work on trying to save their marriage. It could be a recurring role as they discuss the various problems in their relationship that will inevitably lead to their split.

I hope there is a role for Haley Joel Osment on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, as it's always fun when sitcoms pull in actors who have a connection outside of the show. Case in point, Shifting Gears brought in Jay Leno and other stars from Last Man Standing, and I appreciated each and every appearance. Fingers crossed, Emily Osment's brother is on the short list for a guest role, and he won't be able to see dead people and bring back zombie George Sr.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to enjoy Season 1 as it airs, and get ready for what should be an exciting end to the season based on what we know so far.