Could Haley Joel Osment Join His Sister On Georgie And Mandy’s First Marriage? It’s Wild To Think They’ve Starred In The Same Project And Still Haven’t Interacted On Screen
It would be cool to see him on the CBS sitcom.
Haley Joel and Emily Osment are two Hollywood siblings I regularly forget about, and a recent interview with the former might've revealed precisely why. As his sister Emily Osment continues her run on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage as part of the 2025 TV schedule, he noted that he's never actually interacted with his sibling in a TV show or movie.
The actor, who played a big part in one of the best movie plot twists ever, revealed to Us Weekly that he's currently living with his sister after losing his home in the L.A. wildfires. Given their newly close-quartered situation and personal relationship, Osment noted he also thinks it's strange that they've never been featured together in a scene. As he put it:
The Kominsky Method dropped the ball in not having the siblings' characters exchange pleasantries, but as Haley Joel Osment mentioned above, it seems like he feels good about something happening in the future. That's interesting to hear, especially considering it would seem like she'll be working on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage for quite a while.
Assuming the Young Sheldon spinoff runs as long as its predecessor, or even The Big Bang Theory, Emily Osment could be filming episodes of her latest sitcom for CBS and those with a Paramount+ subscription for many years to come. As such, one would think that bringing in her brother, Haley Joel, for a cameo role would be the easiest way for these two to finally share a scene in which their characters interact, right?
Osment didn't have any big reveals to make on that front, but he did speak positively and praised both his sister and her hit series.
While CBS hasn't made any announcements regarding Haley Joel Osment appearing in a future episode, we do know that Christopher Gorham will enter Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage as Mandy's new boss, Scott. This new character has a romantic past with Mandy, which could present some real issues for her and Georgie's relationship.
Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Catch up on Season 1 of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage right now on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.
As Mandy already has her brother Connor on the CBS sitcom, Haley Joel Osment would need to fill another role, potentially as a cousin, should he appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. I think he'd also be an excellent fit for a marriage counselor, and there could be snippets of him interacting with Mandy throughout the season as she and Georgie work on trying to save their marriage. It could be a recurring role as they discuss the various problems in their relationship that will inevitably lead to their split.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I hope there is a role for Haley Joel Osment on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, as it's always fun when sitcoms pull in actors who have a connection outside of the show. Case in point, Shifting Gears brought in Jay Leno and other stars from Last Man Standing, and I appreciated each and every appearance. Fingers crossed, Emily Osment's brother is on the short list for a guest role, and he won't be able to see dead people and bring back zombie George Sr.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to enjoy Season 1 as it airs, and get ready for what should be an exciting end to the season based on what we know so far.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
After Bella Ramsey's Latest Last Of Us Comments About Joel And Ellie In Season 2, I Need To Soak Up Their Happiest Moments - 'So Look Forward to That'
Danielle Fishel Got Candid About Fred Savage's 'Painful' Boy Meets World Episode And Had The Exact Complaints I’ve Always Made