Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Has Added A Major New Character To Close Out Season 1, And I'm Worried About All The Trouble He Could Cause

News
By published

He could cause some big problems.

Georgie looking upset in his work clothes
(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

So far in its first season, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is humming right along with its title characters tackling all their marital issues pretty well. That's all fine and dandy, but we know from The Big Bang Theory and the show name itself that this marriage won't last. While there have been several reasons these two might split, a new character from Mandy's past may get that ball rolling when he arrives at the end of Season 1.

As the 2025 TV schedule continues to roll out new episodes of the CBS sitcom, TVLine is reporting that actor Christopher Gorham will join the cast in the final two episodes of Season 1. Make sure to get caught up on episodes with a Paramount+ subscription if you're behind because I have a feeling his role will cause some issues for Georgie and Mandy.

Christopher Gorham Is Joining Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, In A Role That Could Spell Trouble For Their Relationship

Christopher Gorham, who readers might know from his work in Covert Affairs or The Lincoln Lawyer, will play Scott in the two-episode Season 1 finale on May 15th. Scott will play Mandy's new boss, who also has a romantic past with her. The report about his casting notes that their past will complicate their life, which sounds like trouble.

While we can't speak to Scott and whether he's a good or shady character, Christopher Gorham sounds like a real joy to the cast. The actor shared a photo with the cast of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and was all smiles:

A post shared by Christopher Gorham (@chrisgorham)

A photo posted by on

Does anyone else find it's strange that he's at the center of the photo and Emily Osment has her arm around him and not Montana Jordan? Perhaps I'm reading too much into things since the actors themselves are not married in real life, but there's something that feels deliberate about where everyone is positioned in this photo.

Will This Finally Be What Breaks Up Georgie & Mandy?

With Mandy already questioning the strength of her marriage with Georgie in the series, this feels like the worst time for an old flame to show up. I can't help but feel for Sheldon's brother, especially since he finally won over his mother-in-law and got her to stop complaining so much about their relationship.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Catch up on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage right now over on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

At the same time, we expect tension on the road to the Season 1 finale as the entire family gets caught up in whether the couple should have another baby. I'm not entirely sure which side either is on in this argument, though if I had to guess, Mandy wants to get back to working in television and advance in her career, and having a child so far has hindered that. Now, with a boss further complicating things, these two might be in for a serious rough patch.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Strap in for some drama in these remaining episodes, and I'm sure some fun along the way.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman on Doctor Odyssey.

I Don't Get Why Doctor Odyssey Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But One Exec's Comments Made Me More Hopeful
nathan fillion on the rookie

After The Rookie Was Renewed For Season 8, Nathan Fillion Shared A Heartfelt Reaction
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman on Doctor Odyssey.

I Don't Get Why Doctor Odyssey Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But One Exec's Comments Made Me More Hopeful
See more latest
Most Popular
Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman on Doctor Odyssey.
I Don't Get Why Doctor Odyssey Hasn't Been Renewed For Season 2 Yet, But One Exec's Comments Made Me More Hopeful
WrestleMania 41 logo
A Big WrestleMania 41 Match Is Up In The Air Over Last-Minute Injury Reports, And I'm Not Surprised
Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, and Jason Momoa stand together in the village in A Minecraft Movie.
Minecraft Includes A Voice Cameo From A Comedy Star, And It Went So Well The Director Wants A Spinoff
Keanu Reeves and Ana de Armas
Ana De Armas' Story Behind Meeting Keanu Reeves Involves Her Accidentally Saying She'd Never Seen The Matrix: 'That Will Never Not Be Embarrassing'
nathan fillion on the rookie
After The Rookie Was Renewed For Season 8, Nathan Fillion Shared A Heartfelt Reaction
Cover of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Deluxe Edition TPB
I Can't Wait For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, But Comic Genius Tom King Has A New Adaptation In The Works That I'm Even More Excited About
Brie Larson as Captain Marvel in The Marvels
‘This Isn’t Going To Be The Movie I Pitched ’: The Marvels Director Gets Real About Not Fully Being In Control Of Her MCU Movie
Jennifer Lopez looking down in The Mother.
Jennifer Lopez Went To Broadway In A Gorgeous Plunging Black Dress, But The Gown Wasn’t Even The Most Stunning Part
Beast in The Marvels
Marvel’s Kevin Feige Confirms More Avengers: Doomsday Castings Are Forthcoming, And There Are Two Characters I Need To See Return Above All Others
From left to right: Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us, Blake Lively in It Ends With Us and Ryan Reynolds on Jimmy Kimmel&#039;s show.
'Ryan Reynolds Actually Is That Man.’ After Justin Baldoni's Lawyers Called Deadpool Star Blake Lively's ‘Co-Conspirator,’ His Rep Didn't Hold Back