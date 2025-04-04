Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Has Added A Major New Character To Close Out Season 1, And I'm Worried About All The Trouble He Could Cause
He could cause some big problems.
So far in its first season, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is humming right along with its title characters tackling all their marital issues pretty well. That's all fine and dandy, but we know from The Big Bang Theory and the show name itself that this marriage won't last. While there have been several reasons these two might split, a new character from Mandy's past may get that ball rolling when he arrives at the end of Season 1.
As the 2025 TV schedule continues to roll out new episodes of the CBS sitcom, TVLine is reporting that actor Christopher Gorham will join the cast in the final two episodes of Season 1. Make sure to get caught up on episodes with a Paramount+ subscription if you're behind because I have a feeling his role will cause some issues for Georgie and Mandy.
Christopher Gorham Is Joining Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, In A Role That Could Spell Trouble For Their Relationship
Christopher Gorham, who readers might know from his work in Covert Affairs or The Lincoln Lawyer, will play Scott in the two-episode Season 1 finale on May 15th. Scott will play Mandy's new boss, who also has a romantic past with her. The report about his casting notes that their past will complicate their life, which sounds like trouble.
While we can't speak to Scott and whether he's a good or shady character, Christopher Gorham sounds like a real joy to the cast. The actor shared a photo with the cast of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and was all smiles:
A post shared by Christopher Gorham (@chrisgorham)
A photo posted by on
Does anyone else find it's strange that he's at the center of the photo and Emily Osment has her arm around him and not Montana Jordan? Perhaps I'm reading too much into things since the actors themselves are not married in real life, but there's something that feels deliberate about where everyone is positioned in this photo.
Will This Finally Be What Breaks Up Georgie & Mandy?
With Mandy already questioning the strength of her marriage with Georgie in the series, this feels like the worst time for an old flame to show up. I can't help but feel for Sheldon's brother, especially since he finally won over his mother-in-law and got her to stop complaining so much about their relationship.
At the same time, we expect tension on the road to the Season 1 finale as the entire family gets caught up in whether the couple should have another baby. I'm not entirely sure which side either is on in this argument, though if I had to guess, Mandy wants to get back to working in television and advance in her career, and having a child so far has hindered that. Now, with a boss further complicating things, these two might be in for a serious rough patch.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Strap in for some drama in these remaining episodes, and I'm sure some fun along the way.
