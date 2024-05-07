Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: What We Know About The Young Sheldon Spinoff

The 2024 TV schedule brings with it some sad news for a lot of television fans, as network TV’s number one comedy, Young Sheldon, will wrap up after its Season 7 finale . While there happens to be two important storyline reasons why now is a good time to leave Sheldon’s adventures behind us, it turns out that’s not true for everyone in his extended family. Viewers who’ve enjoyed following the diminutive genius and his Texas family got a lovely surprise in early March 2024 when it was finally announced (after some fan speculation and a few rumors) that Georgie, his new wife Mandy, and their baby, CeeCee, would be heading to their own spinoff .

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage got a straight to series order, and is now set as the second spinoff (and second prequel) for The Big Bang Theory. If you’re excited to know more about this new sitcom, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve got all the details on the series compiled for you, below. Let’s get to it!

As of this writing, the end of Young Sheldon’s final outing is coming up soon, so while there’s no firm premiere date for Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage just yet, we do have some information about it. Fans will be glad to know that it is set to debut on the 2024-2025 TV schedule, and, not only that, but CBS announced on May 2 that it will lead the Thursday night lineup at 8 p.m. EST. Plus, filming is expected to begin in July .

The Young Sheldon Spinoff Will See Georgie And Mandy Dealing With Their New, Adult Responsibilities

Growing up can be a rough business even in the most perfect circumstances, but we all know that Georgie and Mandy have extra burdens to deal with for people who are still so young. We’ve already seen them struggle with their relationship and how to handle being new parents, and now that they’re married things will be trickier. CBS has given us a brief, but pretty clear, idea of what the comedy will focus on in the official logline of the show:

The sequel follows Young Sheldon’s Georgie and Mandy as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

For all the issues that those two have already had to overcome, we know that there will be a lot more (hilarious) hurdles ahead of them. That’s especially considering that this series is only going to cover their first marriage!

The Georgie And Mandy Spinoff Cast Will Have Some Familiar Faces

As you may have guessed, at least part of the Georgie and Mandy spinoff cast will be populated with familiar faces, as Montana Jordan and Emily Osment will, indeed, return to breathe life into their characters.

Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper)

Montana Jordan has portrayed young ladies man/newly married dad Georgie Cooper since the YS pilot. He was also cast as Josh Brolin’s son in 2018’s The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

Emily Osment (Mandy Cooper)

Emily Osment began her stint as Mandy McAllister (now Cooper) in Young Sheldon Season 5, and will now be taking the character to the spinoff. She’s been in a number of shows and movies since 1999, and is known for her work in series like Hannah Montana, Young & Hungry, and The Kominsky Method.

You can bet that more casting news will be coming along shortly, so we’ll be able to see if any other YS characters ( like Mandy’s dad ) will be around.

What We Know About Georgie And Mandy So Far

As mentioned, while we’ve been acquainted with young George Cooper Jr. (that’s Georgie to us) since the very first season of the original Big Bang Theory spinoff, Mandy has only been in our lives for two seasons now. The past couple of years have, reasonably so, seen Georgie grow up quite a bit, after he met Mandy by chance at his grandmother’s laundromat/illegal gambling parlor, they quickly became intimate and she became pregnant.

While this would be a challenge for any two adults, one of the big issues at the beginning was that both of them had lied about their ages, with the 17-year-old Georgie saying he was 21, and the 29-year-old Mandy pretending to be 25. Luckily, they both got those lies (and Mandy’s anger from Georgie’s fib) out of the way pretty fast, so they could deal with the next issue at hand: the baby.

Mandy (who’d been estranged from her parents before Georgie started talking to them), refused to marry her baby daddy for a while, but he finally wore her down by the penultimate episode of Season 6. With her having struggled to make enough money just for herself (jobs at a restaurant and a video store didn't pay much), she literally had trouble keeping the light on, but was able to rely on him for help.

Right now, Georgie is running the laundromat, and has no backup income because the gambling room he and Connie were running got shut down and she was arrested. But because of his brief appearance as an adult on The Big Bang Theory , we know that he will eventually run the largest tire-selling chain in Texas , so it would seem that they will work their financials out at some point.

The couple has now married and moved in with Mandy’s parents, but seeing as how she still has a strained relationship with them (her mother, in particular) that could get messy and lead to them trying to make a go of it on their own by the time we see them in Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Speaking of that head-scratcher of a title. We know from TBBT that by the time that show ended its run, Georgie had two ex-wives. We don’t yet know for sure how that will play into the narrative of the spinoff, but I like to think that he and Mandy will split for a time, marry other people, but then find their way back to each other. This will allow Georgie to have two different exes, and still give fans watching Georgie & Mandy some hope that things will turn out OK for them in the long run.

We’re Not Sure How Many Episodes There Will Be In Season 1 Yet

Even though the new comedy was given a series order right away, we’re still not sure how many episodes we’ll get in Season 1. Assuming that the show is successful, though, it stands to reason that it will have a typical network show order of at least 20 episodes. This is especially a possibility considering that Young Sheldon and TBBT both generally had that many episodes per season. But, we’ll have to wait and see.

Georgie And Mandy’s Show Will Harken Back To The Big Bang Theory In One Major Way

While we can’t reasonably expect any characters or actors who appeared on Big Bang to show up for Georgie & Mandy at this time, the show will harken back to its spiritual grandparent in a big way. While Young Sheldon is a single-camera show filmed without an audience, the new sequel prequel (Sepquel? Presquel?) is going back to being a multi-camera series filmed with a live audience there to laugh, oooh and ahhh along the way.

When asked by TVLine if she missed doing work on multi-cam shows, Emily Osment said:

It’s just a completely different experience; a completely different form of comedy. I’ve paid my dues with multi-cam and done a lot of it over the years, and it’s so fun. My favorite part of that is the live audience and feeling like we’re doing a new play every week. I really enjoy that process. As much as we love our Young Sheldon crew - they all laugh and they make us feel great - there’s something different about performing in front of people that are there to watch you. It ignites something new in your performance and it’s wonderful.

She added that she’s “excited” for her co-star to experience the feeling, seeing as how he’s never been in front of a sitcom audience and admitted he’ll have to “get used to it.”

With the premiere of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage not too far away, we’re sure to get a lot more information in the coming weeks, so be sure to bookmark this guide so that you can stay up to date!