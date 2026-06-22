The Cowboy Camp Cole Hauser Went Through For Yellowstone Sounds Extra Intense: ‘Threw Me In To Deep Water’
Cole Hauser is a real-deal cowboy, even if he doesn't always look it outside of filming.
Beloved Yellowstone vet Cole Hauser is back in the role of Rip Wheeler for the neo-western’s spinoff Dutton Ranch, currently a 2026 TV schedule staple streaming via Paramount+ subscription, where he’s now the king of the castle (so to speak) alongside his queen Beth Dutton. It’s almost impossible not to be intimidated by the character, given his proficiency with seemingly everything involved with ranching and cowboy life. It’s an element that Hauser gives franchise co-creator Taylor Sheridan full credit for, in regards to the pre-production “Cowboy Camp” that the actors go through.
A lot of Yellowstone diehards are aware of the training process that Sheridan & Co. have made a staple of the Yellowstone prequels and follow-ups, and that it’s about more than just roping and riding, even if those two elements are certainly vital to the cause. But Hauser doesn’t think enough people are aware of how much he in particular went through to give Rip the foundational confidence and know-how required. As he put it when speaking to Shortlist in a clip shared to Instagram:
If Taylor Sheridan ever brings his shortlived reality show The Last Cowboy back to primetime as a celebrity-infused version, I'm guessing Cole Hauser would be among the first people called in to star. That hypothesis is kind of useless, unlike the many skills that Hauser was trained to be proficient in while on the ranch. The kind of skills that left one actor with permanent scars on his butt cheeks.
It almost seems like it'd be two different courses involved. A. How to Cowboy, and B. How to Cowboy in Texas' Godawful Heat. Hauser has talked about how much different filming down south was in that respect, where he couldn't keep his additional Rip weight on as easily as he could in Montana.
When asked by the interviewer about cutting, which fans have definitely seen Rip and other Yellowstone-verse characters taking part in, Hauser shared:
Things are only getting more cutting and heated on Dutton Ranch, as evidenced by the latest episode, as well as the preview for the upcoming installment "Whiskey Limits." (The series recently namechecked the late, not-so-great Jamie Dutton, whose Wes Bentley also had to ace the Cowboy Camp.) Check the promo out below.
So I'm not sure if the quickest or easiest way to learn how to cowboy is "getting a job on a Taylor Sheridan western," but it does sound like the best possible shortcut to making it look good on TV. Might not help. you land a job at any ranches Sheridan doesn't have an ownership stake in, but maybe.
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Dutton Ranch drops new episodes each Friday on Paramount+ and Paramount Network, with the Season 1 finale set for July 3.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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