I Can't Believe Dutton Ranch Goes There With That Yellowstone Reference, But One Star Told Me Why They 'Love' It

This story contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 6 of Dutton Ranch. You can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on Fridays.

As we wait for new episodes of Dutton Ranch to drop on the 2026 TV schedule , I’m still reeling over how Jamie Dutton was mentioned in Episode 6. With one savage name-drop by Beulah, the Dutton family’s murky history was brought into the game on this new spinoff. So, I had to ask the cast about it, and Joaquin actor Juan Pablo Raba told me why he loved this Yellowstone reference.

In Episode 6, Beth and Beulah were discussing “wayward sons,” and that’s how the Jackson matriarch brought Jamie Dutton into the conversation . In a cool and calm manner, Annette Bening’s character didn’t just bring up Wes Bentley’s Yellowstone lawyer; she also made sure that Kelly Reilly’s Dutton knew that she was aware of Jamie’s suspicious disappearance. Without overexplaining anything or making a direct threat, she showed Beth that she’s here for a fight. That’s why Juan Pablo Raba loved that moment too, as he told me:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

What I love about the way they write this universe and the way it plays is that everything is a slow burn. You don't have a scene where everything's expositional, and he comes and says, like, ‘Oh, this is what they did, this is what they did.’ Just by saying that they know, and just by that name-dropping about Jamie, it is like, ‘Listen, Beth, I know about him.’

Raba also referenced a scene in Episode 2 where Joaquin tells his mother that the property they wanted was sold to “that Montana couple, the late governor’s daughter.” He knew they were from Montana, and that line implied that he was aware of their history and baggage too.

So, between that and the Jamie name drop, it’s obvious that the Jacksons are not clueless when it comes to Rip and Beth. They use that knowledge too, as the Joaquin actor said:

So I love [that], because that's the way actually that Beulah and Joaquin operate. That's what they've been doing, you know, for years and years is fixing stuff. It's like taking care of business, right? So Joaquin knows everything, and he's always playing a set of cards very close to his chest, but he's got the information.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes the Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch.

As someone who loved the original series, it's always exciting to see how the end of Yellowstone weighs on Dutton Ranch. I also love that the Jackson family hasn’t immediately used that information. They’ve dropped it here and there, and now, it’s like we’re waiting for them to pounce.

It’s clear to me that Beth has met her match with Beulah, and I’m looking forward to seeing how she and Joaquin, who is notably easy to compare to Jamie , use what they know against Beth and Rip. However, what I’m most excited to see is how the beloved couple from Montana fight back as they work to outplay this family that seems to be a lot more evil than they let on.