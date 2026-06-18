I Can't Believe Dutton Ranch Goes There With That Yellowstone Reference, But One Star Told Me Why They 'Love' It
Even though it scared me, I loved it too.
This story contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 6 of Dutton Ranch. You can stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and catch new episodes on Fridays.
As we wait for new episodes of Dutton Ranch to drop on the 2026 TV schedule, I’m still reeling over how Jamie Dutton was mentioned in Episode 6. With one savage name-drop by Beulah, the Dutton family’s murky history was brought into the game on this new spinoff. So, I had to ask the cast about it, and Joaquin actor Juan Pablo Raba told me why he loved this Yellowstone reference.
In Episode 6, Beth and Beulah were discussing “wayward sons,” and that’s how the Jackson matriarch brought Jamie Dutton into the conversation. In a cool and calm manner, Annette Bening’s character didn’t just bring up Wes Bentley’s Yellowstone lawyer; she also made sure that Kelly Reilly’s Dutton knew that she was aware of Jamie’s suspicious disappearance. Without overexplaining anything or making a direct threat, she showed Beth that she’s here for a fight. That’s why Juan Pablo Raba loved that moment too, as he told me:
Raba also referenced a scene in Episode 2 where Joaquin tells his mother that the property they wanted was sold to “that Montana couple, the late governor’s daughter.” He knew they were from Montana, and that line implied that he was aware of their history and baggage too.
So, between that and the Jamie name drop, it’s obvious that the Jacksons are not clueless when it comes to Rip and Beth. They use that knowledge too, as the Joaquin actor said:
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes the Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch.
As someone who loved the original series, it's always exciting to see how the end of Yellowstone weighs on Dutton Ranch. I also love that the Jackson family hasn’t immediately used that information. They’ve dropped it here and there, and now, it’s like we’re waiting for them to pounce.
It’s clear to me that Beth has met her match with Beulah, and I’m looking forward to seeing how she and Joaquin, who is notably easy to compare to Jamie, use what they know against Beth and Rip. However, what I’m most excited to see is how the beloved couple from Montana fight back as they work to outplay this family that seems to be a lot more evil than they let on.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News