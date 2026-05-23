Cole Hauser Shared His Thoughts On A Marshals And Dutton Ranch Crossover, And I Totally Agree With Him

We know that Luke Grimes is down for a Marshals and Dutton Ranch crossover . Kelly Reilly has said a reunion would be nice too. Now, Cole Hauser has shared his take on the matter, specifically noting where he’d like this crossover to take place. I gotta say, I 100% agree with him.

At the moment, both Marshals and Dutton Ranch are airing on the 2026 TV schedule , with Kayce’s spinoff finishing out its first season on May 24. So, as Rip and Beth’s spinoff got going a couple of weeks before that, ScreenRant asked Cole Hauser if he’d rather Kayce come to Texas or Rip and Beth go to Montana for a Dutton family reunion. In response, he said:

I would take a break and go kick back in the mountains of Montana. I'd love to come up there.

Considering where Dutton Ranch begins, I’d also love to see Rip and Beth “kick back” in Montana with Kayce. They had to leave in such a rush when that fire broke out, and now they’re building an entirely new life in Texas. So, it’d be nice if they could get some sense of familiarity at some point.

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While them going to Montana feels like it’d imply they appear on Marshals, I’d like to propose something else. I actually think they should take Dutton Ranch up to Kayce instead. I think it makes more sense for Kayce to appear on Dutton Ranch over Rip and Beth appearing on Marshals. I also really want to see Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser back where it all began. So I’m with the Rip actor, as he said he wanted to go back up north for a crossover.

Who knows? Maybe an episode of Dutton Ranch could see Rip and Beth traveling up to Montana because they need help from Kayce. In the last season of Yellowstone, they went down to Texas, so I don’t see why they can’t return to Montana on their show (especially since Kayce and Beth are on good terms , as far as we know).

To be clear, I’d also love to see Rip and Beth on Marshals, and I think it’d be fun to watch Kayce interact with the new characters on Dutton Ranch in Texas. However, I think priority number one is getting Reilly and Hauser’s characters back up to Montana for a nice visit with their brother.

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Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes shows like Dutton Ranch and Marshals.

I don’t need to see them involved in a marshals case, but I would love to see them back on the farm, and helping Kayce out.

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