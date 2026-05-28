Cole Hauser Has A Message For Fans Who Helped Dutton Ranch Crush That Paramount+ Record

Dutton Ranch, unsurprisingly, is one of the hits on the 2026 TV schedule . However, what is surprising is just how big a hit it is. In fact, it’s so popular it crushed a Paramount+ record . Now, Cole Hauser is sharing a message for the fans who helped make this Yellowstone spinoff so successful right out of the gate.

When Rip and Beth made their return to our screens in the newest Yellowstone show, Dutton Ranch, people with a Paramount+ subscription tuned in. And they did so in a big way, as the series had the biggest debut in the streaming service’s history. So, the actor who plays Rip celebrated on Instagram with a graphic about the record and the following caption:

Thank you to all the fans that have been around from the ground up… and to all you new fans for making this the most successful show on [Paramount+] ever! Let’s keep [Dutton Ranch] rollin!!

To put this post into context, according to Nielsen’s data, 12.9 million viewers watched Dutton Ranch within its first week on Paramount+. Those are massive numbers, especially when you consider that The Madison had the most successful debut among Taylor Sheridan’s projects up to this point, as it brought in 8 million viewers within its first 10 days on the streamer.

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It’s clear that Hauser wants to maintain those numbers too, as he noted in his post that he wants to “keep [Dutton Ranch] rollin.” While the series has not been renewed for a second season, I would imagine that it will be.

Looking back at Yellowstone’s history, it ran for five seasons, it has two very successful prequel series, and Marshals was renewed for its second season less than two weeks after it premiered on CBS. Plus, other shows related to Taylor Sheridan have lived long lives, with The Madison getting renewed for a third season after Season 1 aired, and other shows like Landman, Lioness and Mayor of Kingstown all working on new installments.

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes every show mentioned in this story (except Yellowstone).

So, I will be genuinely shocked if Dutton Ranch does not return for a second season. People love Rip and Beth, and this show has also introduced us to more new and compelling characters played by A-listers Annette Bening and Ed Harris. I already am clamouring for more of this Texas-set show, and I would assume the vast majority of the 12.9 million people who have tuned in are too.

I really can’t downplay the popularity of Yellowstone. The flagship series, which you can stream with a Peacock subscription , was a huge hit that crushed it in the ratings. Then, Marshals' premiere on CBS brought in 9.52 million viewers, which made it the “best scripted premiere without a football lead in" since FBI premiered in 2018. So, Dutton Ranch continuing this streak makes sense.

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And it seems like Cole Hauser wants to keep the hype going. Not only did he thank the fans for helping them break this Paramount+ record, but he also encouraged them to keep it up as the show continues to drop new episodes every Friday.