Yeah, It Was Trippy For New Dutton Ranch Star To Meet The Yellowstone Cast For The First Time

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"Those first-day jitters" were real.

L-R: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreanna Jackson standing outside a door and looking to their left on Dutton Ranch.
(Image credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)