I Didn’t Have David Beckham Being A Yellowstone Fan On My Bingo Card, But He Proved It In Front Of Cole Hauser

I know Yellowstone is a very big deal. The four spinoffs you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription prove that. However, seeing David Beckham get a bit starstruck over Cole Hauser just gave me a whole new perspective on its popularity. Yeah, that’s right, the football legend was “trying to stay calm” in front of the Rip actor, and as he tried to do that, he also totally proved himself as a massive Yellowstone fan.

Now, this all came up while Beckham was comparing the soccer player Roy Keane to Rip during an episode of Beckham and Friends that Hauser was appearing on to promote the premiere of Dutton Ranch on the 2026 TV schedule . Then, one of the former player's co-hosts said that she’d heard that Beckham is “really into Yellowstone,” which led him to say the following right in front of the actor who plays Rip Wheeler:

I’m trying to stay calm right now. When Rip’s in the room, I’m like… Honestly, when Yellowstone came out, me and Victoria always watch different series, I think it’s one of the most beautiful shot series of all time, [and] one of the greatest series of all time. So, I’m a huge fan.

Well, that was very kind of him to say, and his excitement about Yellowstone (which you can stream with a Peacock subscription ) was palpable. However, his fanboying didn’t end there. He continued to prove he’s a megafan by saying:

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My whole wardrobe changed when Yellowstone came into our lives.

What followed that was numerous images of Beckham in Nashville wearing a cowboy hat and boots. And it was those photos that led to the Rip actor giving him some fashion advice, as Hauser explained:

The only critique I’ll give you David, is you need some actual boot jeans. The skinny jeans gotta go, and you gotta have the boot cut.

Cole Hauser even said he’d send David Beckham a pair of jeans, and explained that he himself keeps it “old school” and wears Levi's 501s.

In response, Beckham didn’t really reply to the cowboy fashion tip; instead, he went back to gushing about Hauser and Kelly Reilly’s performances:

But I love the show so much, and I think, obviously, millions of people did. But I loved it, and I loved Cole’s character because there was that toughness, but the love that he had for Beth, Kelly [Reilly], was like no other.

I’m with him, I’m such a fan of Rip, Beth and their relationship too! So much so that when Yellowstone ended, I was immediately hoping we’d get to see Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly back in the saddle again.

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Beckham didn’t stop with the compliments either. He went on to recall shots he loved in the show, and revealed that he’s counting down the days to the premiere of Rip and Beth’s spinoff, Dutton Ranch (which Hauser himself has been hyping up for a while now).

Man, he really, truly is a Yellowstone superfan, and I’m so happy he got to tell Cole Hauser about it.

Now, I hope we can get some more commentary from Beckham about Rip and Beth when they return to our screens on May 15 in Dutton Ranch.