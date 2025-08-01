Big Brother 27 Spoilers: The Week 4 HOH Is Off To A Wild Start, And Some Big Drama May Be In Store

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 1st. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

I think it's safe to say that after Lauren Domingue's Head of Household week ended with Kelley Jorgensen and Keanu Soto once again escaping eviction with clutch wins, Big Brother fans are hoping the next HOH shakes things up. It's a good thing, then, that that looks to be happening this week, as some drama looms over the latest coup in the CBS reality series.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother online and tracking the live feed updates as they roll out. For those who prefer sleep, here's the late-night drama that went down, and the move that may separate the Houseguests who want to win BB and the ones who are about to make some terrible mistakes.

(Image credit: CBS)

Rylie Won The Week 4 HOH

In a twist I didn't see coming, feeds returned, and Rylie Jeffries was the Head of Household. Rylie has been on the outside of the main drama circulating the house, and quite frankly, is more concerned with wooing Katherine Woodman than playing the game.

There was a reason he was on my list of players I was worried about, and I'm even more worried after what happened not long after he made his nomination choices of Mickey Lee, Ashley Hollis, and Morgan Pope known.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mickey Stole The HOH With Her Power, And There's Some Drama On The Horizon

As we covered back when Jimmy Heagerty won the Week 2 HOH, Mickey was awarded a power that gave her a chance to steal the HOH for herself. The catch was that the HOH (Rylie in this case) got to interview everyone in the house, and then guess who he thought had the power.

As we heard on the feeds, he incorrectly guessed that Ashley had the power, and then it was publicly revealed that it was Mickey. This then led to this dramatic moment, which is making rounds online:

Rachel & Jimmy quietly moving up Mickeys stuff upstairs while Riley is crying after being dethroned 🤣 #BB27 pic.twitter.com/vuSn1sTHsGAugust 1, 2025

There was apparently also some sort of shouting that went on after it was announced, but the feeds were cut, so we've only heard bits about it from Mickey after the fact. The gist was that Rylie was mad he lost his HOH powers, and now he knows who to blame for it.

I think, based on what Mickey and Ashley have said about Rylie cussing at them after being dethroned, he's going to be an easy target for eviction. Beyond that, I wouldn't be surprised if she puts up a combination of Will Williams, Keanu Soto, or Kelley Jorgensen, just because that seems to be the recurring theme at this point.

I do think Katherine could get nominated as well, only because several Big Brother Houseguests have talked about her being an option once Kelley or Keanu is gone. She is also close to Rylie, though I'm not sure that's by choice. I wouldn't be shocked if she's up on the block next to Rylie in Mickey's HOH, and if there's more fighting and drama as this week unfolds.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm currently loving just how neat the scheduling is, but I'm sure some change is coming as we prepare for the 2025 TV schedule to usher in fall programming and football gets underway.