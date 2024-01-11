In A Now-Deleted Post SNL's Michael Che Says Comedians Like Jo Koy Should 'Boycott' Awards Shows
The Weekend Update co-anchor shares his thoughts.
As the discourse surrounding Jo Koy, the Golden Globes and the negative reactions that followed continue, Michael Che has weighed in on comedians generally hosting award shows. The long-time Saturday Night Live cast member took his turn at hosting during the 2018 Emmys. Now, following the fiasco that happened at this year’s Globes, he’s explained why comedians should “boycott” hosting awards programs in a now-deleted Instagram post.
Michael Che didn’t hold back on his thoughts about comedians hosting award shows. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via New York Post) the Weekend Update co-anchor explained why they should “boycott” these kinds of gigs:
This point makes sense, as the 2024 Golden Globe winners and nominees can likely attest, being in that room and waiting to hear who is taking home the gold has to be intimidating and nerve-wracking. So, it makes sense why Che wrote that they might not want to be joked about.
Michael Che then provided another reason as to why comedians should not take these gigs, continuing to hammer home the idea that the celebrities nominated don’t want to be made fun of:
It’s no secret that an audience like the Golden Globe’s is a tough crowd to please, and Koy did not make them laugh. While folks were angry about the jokes he made, some have pointed out how difficult it is to take on a job like this. Steve Martin shared his thoughts on Koy and the reactions to his monologue, noting that hosting an award show is “not for the squeamish.”
Along with Steve Martin, who hosted the Oscars three times, Michael Che has tried his hand at it. In 2018, the SNL cast member co-hosted the Emmys with Colin Jost, and they did pretty well.
Clearly, Che does not want comedians to take these gigs, as he thinks they’ll be performing in a room of people who don’t want to laugh in the first place. Obviously, this is simply his opinion, however, as Martin noted, leading award shows is not an easy feat, so it makes sense that comedians are a bit flustered.
While you probably won’t be seeing Michael Che hosting any award shows, as he’s likely boycotting them, you can see him co-host Weekend Update with a Peacock subscription or on NBC when Saturday Night Live returns on the 2024 TV schedule on January 20.
