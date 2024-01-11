In A Now-Deleted Post SNL's Michael Che Says Comedians Like Jo Koy Should 'Boycott' Awards Shows

As the discourse surrounding Jo Koy, the Golden Globes and the negative reactions that followed continue, Michael Che has weighed in on comedians generally hosting award shows. The long-time Saturday Night Live cast member took his turn at hosting during the 2018 Emmys. Now, following the fiasco that happened at this year’s Globes, he’s explained why comedians should “boycott” hosting awards programs in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Michael Che didn’t hold back on his thoughts about comedians hosting award shows. In a now-deleted Instagram post (via New York Post ) the Weekend Update co-anchor explained why they should “boycott” these kinds of gigs:



Comedians should boycott hosting award shows. For one, its very difficult to make movie stars laugh. They’re way too self conscious to have a good time.

This point makes sense, as the 2024 Golden Globe winners and nominees can likely attest, being in that room and waiting to hear who is taking home the gold has to be intimidating and nerve-wracking. So, it makes sense why Che wrote that they might not want to be joked about.

Michael Che then provided another reason as to why comedians should not take these gigs, continuing to hammer home the idea that the celebrities nominated don’t want to be made fun of:

Two, they don’t even want to laugh. They’re too busy thinking about their careers and their speeches and their ’cause’… They think they wanna be made fun of, but they actually don’t. They actually just want their trophy. And a nice photo.

Read More Reactions To Jo Koy And The Golden Globes (Image credit: Warner Bros; Rich Polk/Golden Globes) Greta Gerwig Responds to Jo Koy’s Bad Barbie Jokes And Proves She’s A Better Sport Than I Am

It’s no secret that an audience like the Golden Globe’s is a tough crowd to please, and Koy did not make them laugh. While folks were angry about the jokes he made, some have pointed out how difficult it is to take on a job like this. Steve Martin shared his thoughts on Koy and the reactions to his monologue, noting that hosting an award show is “not for the squeamish.”

Along with Steve Martin, who hosted the Oscars three times, Michael Che has tried his hand at it. In 2018, the SNL cast member co-hosted the Emmys with Colin Jost , and they did pretty well.

Clearly, Che does not want comedians to take these gigs, as he thinks they’ll be performing in a room of people who don’t want to laugh in the first place. Obviously, this is simply his opinion, however, as Martin noted, leading award shows is not an easy feat, so it makes sense that comedians are a bit flustered.