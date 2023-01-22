Don Lemon Got Clowned By Stephen Colbert For His Outfit, And He Responded Like It Was A Personal Attack On His Character

Have you seen the back-and-forth exchange between Stephen Colbert and Don Lemon about the latter’s outfit? It’s probably the least important thing that has ever happened in the history of television, and I’m obsessed and need to talk about it. Let’s back up for those of you who might not be in the loop here.

So, Don Lemon was on CNN This Morning the other day. I don’t know if you watch the popular talking head on a regular basis, but he’s significantly more adventurous than most newscasters when it comes to his clothes. He goes way outside the realm of basic black suit, and more often than not, his fashion choices really pop. As a guy who loves a colorful button down or something that’s a little louder and more interesting, I support his choices and his willingness to be bold.

Unfortunately, when you get a little more adventurous, other people are going to have something to say, and the Internet collectively had a lot to say about one of Lemon’s more recent outfit choices. You can take a look at this bold ensemble below…

(Image credit: CNN)

Now, I need to be honest before I continue here. I’m not saying this is the best outfit I’ve ever seen. It feels a little under-dressed for being on TV, but it’s pretty striking visually. Plus, I’m all for taking a big swing; so, I’m not saying he should wear this on the regular but I don’t hate it. I'd give it like a C. I’d rather he try too hard than not enough. I, however, seem to be in the minority though because a lot of people thought this was the worst thing anyone has ever worn. More than a few of those critics went on Twitter to roast Lemon for the outfit choice, and it even got some run on other TV shows, most prominently with Stephen Colbert.

The late night comedian talked about Lemon’s outfit choice during a segment on his show, and he did not hold back on clowning him for it. Here’s a real quote from his teasing…

You know I love me a Don Lemon. Don’s a dear dear friend, a soul cycle emergency contact (but)… As a wise man once said, what the fuck is that? I know they want to add some comedy to CNN, and this is hilarious. How do you report the news in that outfit? How do you actually talk about tragedy wearing that because what could be more tragic than that look he had this morning?... He looks like a high school track teacher who went for a run and then got a little hungry and stopped at a restaurant but it was too nice of a restaurant and they said, ‘Sir, you have to wear a jacket.’ So he stole a jacket from an extra from Guys & Dolls.

The tone of Colbert’s teasing was very light, and it came amidst him talking about how he consistently watches and loves CNN This Morning, but when Lemon was asked about the roasting the next day, his tone was anything but light. He laughed along as the clip was being played, but as soon as it was done and he was asked if he’d like to respond, he got very serious very quickly and delivered a lengthy, multiple minute response that touched on a lot of serious issues. Here’s a portion…

I love Stephen Colbert. I think he’s funny. Obviously I think comedians should have a little leeway, (but) it was interesting. I didn’t expect that reaction. For me, it was sort of like a Rorschach test about wearing that outfit. First of all, it’s not a sweatshirt or whatever. It was a sweater that had a hood on it. Umm… I don’t know if I want to get into it because I was actually really surprised by it. Stephen, here’s the thing. I make lots of different outfit choices, and when I took this job, one of the things was we want you to relax and be more comfortable and sort of go with what is happening in the world right now. People aren’t wearing suits as much. Lots of change since the pandemic, right?. I just found it interesting that there was such a reaction because online I got a lot of negative reaction. I just want to say that a lot has changed. I understand more about (how women feel) when they talk about women’s skirts and women’s outfits and their hair and their make-up. Men never get scrutinized that much. I think (people should) have fun with comedy. I think if Barack Obama can get criticized for a tan suit. I think if Volodymyr Zelensky can fight a war in a hoodie. If Trayvon Martin can start a revolution in a hoodie then Don Lemon can tell the news in a hooded sweater.

Have you ever made what you thought was a relatively light joke at a friend’s expense and hit way more of a nerve than you expected? That’s what this feels like. It’s like Stephen Colbert was trying to get in a little 2/10 zinger and Don Lemon took it like it was an 8/10 personal attack. That’s the absolute worst feeling. You’re expecting maybe a good-natured little middle finger back after your comment and suddenly you’re hearing about how the weird and creepy painting in your friend’s living room of a clown that you said might haunt your dreams has a personal connection to their late grandmother and you just want to run out the door and escape.

Now, I’m not going to tell anyone what they should or should not get offended at. Clearly, the political commentator felt the joke had some heat on it, and he needed to defend himself. I get it. Making bold fashion choices is sometimes a frustrating experience. There’s nothing people who have never taken a fashion risk love to do more than point at people with bolder tastes and criticize them. That can get old in a hurry, and while Colbert is a snazzy dresser, he's not exactly known for going too far outside the box. So, I get where Don is coming from. That being said, there are always going to be haters, and as haters go, Colbert didn't seem like he meant any real harm. Plus, it's not like Don Lemon hasn't ever gone out on a limb with a joke before.

Given how somber Lemon seemed in his response, I was a bit worried we might see safer fashion choices in the future, but don’t worry, fans. Lemon vowed he will wear the hooded sweater again, though he said he’ll accessorize it differently since he doesn’t like wearing the same exact outfit twice. I can’t wait to see it. Keep pushing it, Don! You'll hear it from some haters, but many of us like the big swings, whether they're our personal taste or not.