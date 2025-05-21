Jeopardy! Masters Fan Fave Isaac Hirsch Reveals '70s TV 'Style Icon' That Inspired His Throwback Look In Fun Exclusive Clip

For some Jeopardy! contestants, it can be just as important to show off one’s style as it is to show off one’s intellect. (Okay, maybe not just as important.) Though not all players invest heavily in their on-screen look, current Jeopardy! Masters fan fave Isaac Hirsch has been celebrated by game show fans for bringing snazzy throwback vibes to the 2025 TV schedule.

Hirsch opens up a bit about his fascination in an exclusive clip below from the upcoming Masters episode, pointing out a particular ‘70s TV legend as an inspiration.

For those who are unable to watch the clip, read on!

Isaac Hirsch's Style Icon Idol

During what I assume will be a tense quarterfinals match-up between Hirsch, Roger Craig, and Juveria Zaheer, Ken Jennings took the time during the Q&A portion to get the Burbank native to talk about what fuels his fashion choices, pointing out that fans online have thought since he first arrived on the scene that he had quite a cool style. (To which Hirsch amusingly points out that it might have been “cool” 50 years ago, which lines right up with Jennings’ age.)

Getting more specific, Isaac Hirsch pointed to a classic TV star’s appearances on an equally classic ‘70s staple as his guiding light, saying:

For the ‘70s stuff, I started getting into it because of Columbo, maybe. I think we’ve discussed: Robert Culp on Columbo. Style icon. That’s who I want to look like at all times.

While younger generations of Jeopardy! fans may be less familiar with Robert Culp, those who grew up during the 1960s-1980s have no doubt watched Culp in action across a variety of series and films. Perhaps most notably, he co-starred with Bill Cosby in the cop drama I Spy, and opposite William Katt in The Greatest American Hero, while also recurring on Everybody Loves Raymond. But he was also highly celebrated for his appearances as various characters on Columbo, with two of those spots highlighted below.

Not to rain all over anyone's parade here, since Robert Culp was indeed a dashing gent right up until his death in 2010, but I think Isaac Hirsch has already reached the level that Culp reached, and may indeed surpass his fashion idol by the time his Jeopardy! days are through. Which hopefully won't be for a long while yet.

Hirsch did disclose that there are instances where he will purposefully avoid donning his '70s-friendly wardrobe, and it's all about avoiding big messes. As he put it:

I might, if i”m not eating that day. If I’m going out to eat, I will probably be wearing regular clothes so to not spill on the goods.

To be fair, one of the things I like best about wearing shirts with loud and wild patterns is the fact that one can spill on them without it necessarily being the most obvious. Not that I'm clumsy or anything. [Whistles innocently.]

And hey, if Isaac ends up bowing out of Jeopardy! Masters earlier than anticipated and isn't keen on returning to compete, he can always take on the gig that Ken Jennings thinks he looks best for:

"A 1970s children’s TV host."

I can't really knock that choice at all. I'm not sure how anyone would do going from the best game show ever to the world of classic kids TV shows, but I'd watch, despite being too old for whatever it would be. Unless it's like Kids Jeopardy! or something. Then I'd look like a genius.

This season’s Jeopardy! Masters came without its central villain James Holzhauer, though the Vegas native did stoke Jennings’ rivalry with Brad Rutter ahead of the latter’s return. Matt Amodio also stepped up his own antagonistic behavior while trying to outfox the competition. And all the while, Isaac Hirsch is just standing there looking like a million bucks. And a million dollars in 1970 would be $6.88 million today, because inflation.

Check out Hirsch telling his fashion story live when Jeopardy! Masters airs on ABC tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET.