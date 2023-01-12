Florence Pugh Claps Back At Trolls Who Slammed Her For Going Braless In That Infamous Sheer Gown
Florence Pugh got a ton of hate for stepping out in a sheer Valentino dress with no bra.
Actress Florence Pugh’s starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to her iconic performance in projects like Midsommar, Black Widow, and Little Women, with the latter earning her an Oscar nomination. But she’s also had to deal with the downsides of fame, like people weighing in on her romantic life as well as her wardrobe. And Pugh has once again clapped back at trolls who slammed her for going braless in that infamous sheer gown.
Back in July Florence Pugh broke the internet by stepping out in a pink sheer Valentino dress, getting a ton of backlash online for not wearing a bra. She started a see-through dress trend in the process, which was adopted by other celebs like Olivia Wilde. Pugh recently sat down with Vogue about her career, where she once agin addressed the strong reaction her #FreeTheNipple dress made online. As she put it,
There you have it. It looks like what started a merely a fashion statement has grown into something bigger for Florence Pugh. Namely wanting to address the strange way that the public views people’s bodies, in particular women. What’s more, she’s not going to told by anyone online what she can or cannot put on her body. As a reminder, you can see another image of the dress in question below,
Later in the same conversation with GQ, Florence Pugh further went on to address the seriousness of judging women based on what they’re wearing. Because after posting images of herself in the pink sheer dress on social media, she was the subject of a ton of hate, some of which was threatening and/or violent. Luckily there were plenty of celebrities that came out in her defense. Still, Pugh shared the scarier reactions she got, saying:
Talk about sobering. Being a celebrity is something that many people out there aspire to, but that level of notoriety definitely has a dark side. Florence Pugh seemingly knows this all too well, thanks to the hate that came from her wearing a sheer dress, as well as the commentary about her former relationship with Zach Braff. She stood her ground on that issue as well, despite people criticising the two actors’ age difference.
Professionally, Florence Pugh has some very exciting projects coming down the line, including roles in Oppenheimer, Dune: Part Two, and Marvel’s Thunderbolts. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
