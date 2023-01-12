Florence Pugh Claps Back At Trolls Who Slammed Her For Going Braless In That Infamous Sheer Gown

Actress Florence Pugh’s starpower has been steadily growing over the past few years, thanks to her iconic performance in projects like Midsommar, Black Widow, and Little Women, with the latter earning her an Oscar nomination . But she’s also had to deal with the downsides of fame, like people weighing in on her romantic life as well as her wardrobe. And Pugh has once again clapped back at trolls who slammed her for going braless in that infamous sheer gown.

Back in July Florence Pugh broke the internet by stepping out in a pink sheer Valentino dress, getting a ton of backlash online for not wearing a bra. She started a see-through dress trend in the process, which was adopted by other celebs like Olivia Wilde . Pugh recently sat down with Vogue about her career, where she once agin addressed the strong reaction her #FreeTheNipple dress made online. As she put it,

I've never been scared of what's underneath the fabric, if I'm happy in it, then I'm gonna wear it. Of course, I don't want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much? It's very important that we do this.

There you have it. It looks like what started a merely a fashion statement has grown into something bigger for Florence Pugh. Namely wanting to address the strange way that the public views people’s bodies, in particular women. What’s more, she’s not going to told by anyone online what she can or cannot put on her body. As a reminder, you can see another image of the dress in question below,

(Image credit: (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images))

Later in the same conversation with GQ, Florence Pugh further went on to address the seriousness of judging women based on what they’re wearing. Because after posting images of herself in the pink sheer dress on social media, she was the subject of a ton of hate, some of which was threatening and/or violent. Luckily there were plenty of celebrities that came out in her defense . Still, Pugh shared the scarier reactions she got, saying:

I know that some people might scoff at me saying that, but if a dress with my breasts peeking through is encouraging people to say, ‘Well, if you were to get raped, you would deserve it.’ It just shows me that there's so much more work to do.

Talk about sobering. Being a celebrity is something that many people out there aspire to, but that level of notoriety definitely has a dark side. Florence Pugh seemingly knows this all too well, thanks to the hate that came from her wearing a sheer dress, as well as the commentary about her former relationship with Zach Braff . She stood her ground on that issue as well, despite people criticising the two actors’ age difference.