Zoë Kravitz Opens Up About The Horrible Things People Said After She Walked The Red Carpet In A Sheer Dress

It’s no secret that the Internet can be a pretty brutal place. Trolls, in fact, have led myriad celebrities to back off or even leave social media in the past, and those who have stuck around on platforms have had to develop thick skin. This is true of Big Little Lies and The Batman's new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz, as well, as she recently spoke out about the Internet’s criticism of a sheer dress she wore to the MET Gala and her own response to mean-spirited opinions that were bandied about online.

In a recent profile, the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, an actress in her own right, spoke out about how at least some people on the Internet have really become desensitized to the human experience. She notes that she might be a famous celebrity with famous acquaintances, friends and even family, but she’s also a person. In a profile with Elle , the actress spoke out about the 2021 MET Gala and how an outfit choice led to an Internet frenzy the likes of which she’d never seen before.

There the actress was, minding her own business and hanging out with beau Channing Tatum (they ultimately left together, though they weren't red carpet official yet) when people got upset over her outfit. In fact, one Internet user called her out for being “practically naked” in the sheer look. You can see her with Tatum at the event, below.

(Image credit: Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Kravitz ultimately defended herself, calling “being uncomfortable with the human body” a type of “brainwashing” and “colonization” back in September of last year after the Met Gala photos ran around. But it’s stuck with her in the time since, and she spoke out about how there is a perception online that celebrities aren’t real people. She just wants to say she’s a person first and foremost.

The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being. I want to fucking defend myself.

There are obviously real live actual human beings on the other side of the photos and videos that fans devour on social media platforms online. In this case, Zoë Kravitz, says all the scrutiny actually made her worry about the edgy Saint Laurent dress that stood out even by MET Gala standards. So, she took a break from the Internet.

The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist. I’m not experiencing the world and putting that into art. I’m walking on eggshells. Fuck that. So, I needed to take a minute.

Other celebrities have quit completely after incidents such as this one. I think Star Wars actress Kelly Marie Tran quitting social stands out among the many celebrities given the level of vitriol she received from the fandom. In Zoë Kravitz’s case, it’s even more striking because people weren’t trolling her over a fandom, but an outfit choice. The end result? Even now, if you go to her Instagram page, it’s very carefully curated and under control.