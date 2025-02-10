I Loved Seeing Drag Race’s Michelle Visage Get Dropped Into Water, But I’m As Fan I’m So Glad The Badonka Dunk Tank Is Over

RuPaul's Drag Race is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, and I'm proud to say that I've been a day one day since back when Season 1 arrived in 2009. We're currently in the mist of Season 17, which has already had a bunch of memorable moments. That includes the introduction of the The Badonka Dunk Tank, which has saved two different queens from elimination after losing their lip sync. But while I loved watching longstanding judge Michelle Visage get throw into water, I'm glad that part of the game is finally over.

Drag Race is always changing formats (and networks- the back catalogue is largely available with a Paramount+ subscription). Season 17 brought back the Rate-A-Queen system for the premiere, while also introducing The Badonka Dunk Tank, which was a last chance for two queen to save themselves. Michelle was dunked by both Hormona Lisa and Arrietty, which was exciting, but also means that only three contestants have been eliminated over the six episodes that have aired so far. I'm sorry, but I need more people to go home!

Reality competition shows are nothing without stakes, and unfortunately the power of two different queens being eliminated was ruined as a result of The Badonka Dunk Tank. Hormona went home for real in the latest episode, but it just feels like Season 17 as a whole is moving at a snail's pace.

(Image credit: VH1)

Obviously saving two queens in this way was done purposefully, and helped to ensure a long season of advertising money for the network. And with Snatch Game coming next week, there's going to be a dizzying 11 Queens doing celebrity impersonations. I have to assume this means the groups will be split up, once again affecting the season as a whole. No more dunk tanks, damnit!

Of course, I have to admit that this format change did make for some great television, especially watching Michelle Visage get dunked. What was arguably funnier was RuPaul's reaction to his longtime friend and collaborator getting plunged into water, complete with the Emmy-winning host's signature scream/laugh. Alas, that twist of the game is seemingly done for the remainder of Season 17.

All that being said, I'm still finding Season 17 of RuPaul's Drag Race to be a fun ride so far. Unlike past years, the cast of Drag Queens don't seem too scared to fight or be shady in the interview chair, which always results in more drama and quotable soundbites. And now that contestants are finally being eliminated without the possibility of being immune, I have to assume that the stakes and tension are going to rise greatly. We'll just have to wait and see how it all goes down when new episodes air Fridays on MTV.