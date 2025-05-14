'Did You Think My Dick Fell Off?' Nymphia Wind Put In A WTF Appearance On Delta Work's Podcast And Drag Race Fans Have So Many Thoughts

RuPaul's Drag Race is one of the best reality shows ever, and fans follow the queens for years after their season is done. So while folks figure out how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars Season 10, fans of the kingdom tuned in to watch Season 16 winner Nymphia Wind appear on Delta Work's podcast. Things went awry, and fans are sounding off online about the current reigning America's Next Drag Superstar's behavior.

While new episodes of All-Stars are available for those with a Paramount+ subscription, fans of Delta Work (who I think would kill it on The Traitors) are also treated to new episodes of her podcast Very Delta weekly. A clip from the new episode is going viral on Reddit, where Delta seems offended by Nymphia's comments about her age. Check it out for yourself below:

Now that response was very Delta. Anyone who has listened to the podcast knows that the Season 3 Drag Race alum and Emmy winner isn't shy about reading or making her feelings known. So when Nymphia asked her if she was still having sex, Delta fired off a number of memorable one-liners about her age, including "did you think my dick fell off?" That is why you have to listen to this podcast every week. Trust me, you won't be disappointed.

The comments section on this post overwhelmingly offer support for Delta Work. Not only was she able to keep her cool as host, but her cheeky responses allowed her to maintain control and make us laugh. The comments read:

This is more like Delta babysitting a sick child. - Some-Entertainment37

Delta is really fucking cool. She handled her guest’s absurd behavior exceptionally well. - roman41

She’s very delta. Nymphia is not. - whiskersRwe32

Everyone is talking about Nymphia being a poor guest, but I want more emphasis on how good of a host Delta is. She is unmatched. - Peac0ck69

When she nonchalantly comes back with “did you think my dick fell off?” 💀 - universes_collide

The discourse surrounding Nymphia's behavior on Very Delta also continues on other social media outlets like Twitter. We'll just have to wait and see if Nymphia or Delta ends up having any sort of response for this interaction going viral online. But it's definitely turning heads among the fandom of the Emmy-winning reality competition series. After all, RuPaul's Drag Race has a legion of extremely passionate and verbal fans.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars air Fridays on Paramount+ as part of the 2025 TV premiere list, and new episode of Very Delta with Delta Work premiere Mondays wherever podcasts are available. Only time will tell how long this particular clip goes viral with the fans.