I Thought That DWTS Theory About The Ousted Yellow Curse Was Wild. Then, I Looked Into It

Over the course of the last four seasons of Dancing with the Stars, it’s become clear that there’s something of a curse on Brandon Armstrong, and it has to do with the color yellow. Yes, that’s right: in the last four seasons, three of the times he’s been eliminated, he’s been wearing yellow. I know, it sounds like a wild theory. However, I looked into it, and it’s such a coincidence that I think we should actually be calling it a curse.

Brandon Armstrong And Ciara Miller Got Eliminated While Wearing Yellow

When Brandon Armstrong and Ciara Miller were eliminated during Season 35, which is the season currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule , it was quickly and aggressively pointed out that their costumes had yellow accents in them (as you can see below).

(Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

While they were never frontrunners on DWTS , I really thought Brandon and Ciara would last longer. So, when they went out on Mariah Carey Night, I was shocked. And yes, I did fall into the idea that it might be the color yellow’s fault. Even the pro’s wife, Brylee Armstrong, commented on the yellow (and how they wore it as they were eliminated). Take a look:

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Weeks before Brandon and Ciara were eliminated, they joked about the yellow curse too; take a look:

While it’s funny, this curse is as legit as curses get once you look into Brandon’s recent history of wearing yellow. Seriously, it’s such an odd trend!

Brandon Armstrong’s History Of Being Eliminated While Wearing Yellow

Alright, let’s flash back to last season, Season 34. Brandon was paired with Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, and they were eliminated on TikTok Night (which was Episode 3). Jauregui famously said she was “pissed” about this development, and she and her partner were wearing bright yellow when she said it. Take a look:

(Image credit: ABC)

Now, Season 33 is the exception in this run of four, because Brandon and his partner, Chandler Kinney , made it all the way to the finale. They didn’t win, so technically they were eliminated, but it just feels different. Also, they weren’t wearing yellow that night.

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In Season 32, the pro and Lele Pons were eliminated in Episode 7 on Music Video Night. They, you guessed it, were wearing yellow:

(Image credit: ABC)

In Season 31, which is as far back as you can go with the show if you’re watching with a Disney+ subscription , Brandon and Jordin Sparks were eliminated on Halloween Night, and they were not wearing yellow. The pro was painted silver, and the singer had a cool sheer skeleton dress on. So, this curse is more recent.

Well, I think the moral of the story here is that Brandon Armstrong should just stay away from the color yellow when he’s competing. Even having it as an accent color is bad luck.