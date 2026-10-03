I Didn't Expect The Emotional Reason Sharna Burgess Brought Back Her Red Hair On DWTS

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Sharna Burgess made her big return in Season 35, which is currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule. Now, after five seasons away from the series, she has ditched the blonde locks for her signature fiery red. The former champion thrilled fans with the transformation, which she debuted for “Yacht Rock Night,” dancing a jive to “Still the One” by Orleans with her Bachelor Nation partner Tyler Cameron. Now, along with being ecstatic about this, I'm also shockingly emotional about her reason for bringing back the red.

It’s a tough season to try to claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy with the level of talent among this year’s celebrity competitors, but Sharna seems focused and determined to do so. So much so that the change in hair color is part of her reconnecting with who she was before meeting fiancé Brian Austin Green and becoming a mother to their now 4-year-old son. Burgess and Green have been together since 2020, and he’s definitely been a huge supporter of her return to DWTS, which I’m sure she’s grateful for on the long days of rehearsals and the live show nights. Speaking about how her family and going back to work on this show ties into her choice to go red again, she told People:

It feels good. Look, it felt right, and there’s something about being back on this experience and remembering that version of me before partnership and motherhood. And while I’m so grateful for all of those years, it feels so good to be back.

(Image credit: ABC)

This new, or at least recently revisited, look for the Aussie native actually came out of a collaboration with the hair care brand Amika, which was looking to develop a campaign around the pro dancer caring for her signature color. It’s fun to see her bring the familiar look and the sass that inherently comes with the red hair. And if it makes her feel that much more amazing, then she’s already won, with or without the mirrorball trophy. Burgess added:

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It feels like I’m remembering a part of myself that I thought I’d lost a little bit. And finding her again is like part of bringing back the Sharna Red. And it just feels amazing. And the fact that I get to do it with this guy, I mean, it’s a dream.

By “this guy,” the 41-year-old Sharna means her DWTS partner Tyler Cameron. They might not be favored to win, at least this early in the season, but they do have a fun dynamic together, and he certainly seems to be putting in the hard work needed for improvement. They even have a memorable, if not a bit gross, team name, solidifying their partnership.

While the celebrities are always a big draw for viewers when it comes to DWTS, the pro dancers have developed their own fan bases over the seasons. It’s a challenging show to be on, with the physical demands, the ongoing rumors, and the injuries of varying degrees. So, this particular story with Sharna Burgess not only returning but exploring her own inner empowerment is a no-brainer to get behind. You can check out a video of her hair transformation below:

You can watch Dancing with the Stars on Tuesdays on ABC or stream it with a Disney+ subscription. We’ve got some time yet until we learn who this season’s winner will be, but Sharna and Tyler are definitely still in the running. Sure, the competition is stiff for Season 35 and there are already some frontrunners, but the pair are hoping to work their way up the leaderboard.