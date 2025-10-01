Dancing With The Stars Lauren Jauregui Breaks Silence Following Her Elimination, And Now I'm Even More Sad She's Gone

Dancing With The Stars Season 34 is already through Week 3, which means another couple was sent home. Typically, the opening weeks are when the weaker talent is culled, although sometimes it only takes one bad week for everything to turn around for a talented team. This was the case for Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui, who was sent home after one bad dance with Brandon Armstrong.

Despite saying she was "pissed" following her elimination on live television and for those watching with a Disney+ subscription, Jauregui showed a softer side to her fans on her Instagram Stories. In a lengthier statement than she gave on television, the singer said the following:

Hey everyone, you already know your girl's a Cancer so I've been crying nonstop. But, I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who voted and for all the beautiful messages I'm seeing online. I love you guys. I wish I could tell you to vote, but I can't anymore. I hope you enjoyed the dance, I wish I could've left you guys a little better one. We had something beautiful planned next week. I'm really bummed that we can't show you guys that but it is what it is. I'm so grateful for the experience. Thank you guys for tuning in.

While she had a strong score in Weeks 1 and 2 of Dancing With The Stars, Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong tied for the lowest score in Week 3 alongside Andy Richter and Emma Slater. The YouTube streaming numbers for Week 1 might've suggested she had the fanbase to survive the comedian in a showdown vote, but that was not the case.

If I had to speculate on the X factor that led to the elimination, it's that Emma Slater and Andy Richter are working overtime to maintain their popularity and give him a chance to stay on Dancing With The Stars as long as possible. DWTS is a popularity contest, so as long as he continues to improve and be entertaining, people will vote him through to the next week. Everyone loves an underdog, right?

Unfortunately, more people seem to love an underdog than they do a strong performer that has an off-week. It isn't exactly rare for this to happen in Dancing With The Stars' previous seasons, especially when someone from The Bachelor universe is involved. At least this time around, I can see the logic behind the elimination, beyond the fact that one team was more popular than the other.

I am curious what Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong had in store for Week 4 of Dancing With The Stars, which is Disney night. I'm crossing my fingers for a performance as excellent as Ilona Maher's last year, when she had her inspired Encanto performance, and I think with this talented cast, we'll get something else special to rave about.

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm looking forward to seeing who is on the chopping block next week, and I'm eager to see just how long the fans will keep Andy Richter in the race if he doesn't bust out a dazzling performance that proves he can make it to the end.