I Didn't Realize DWTS Pros Stick Around The Show After Eliminations, And The Wife Of A Pro Explained How They Can Actually 'Get Busier'

The teams that make up Dancing with the Stars Season 34 are elite, and with every week, it gets harder to see a duo go home. That was particularly true last week, when Lauren Jauregui and Brandon Armstrong were shockingly eliminated . However, we’ll still see the pro on the show quite a bit, as his wife explained just how much work he could be doing now that he’s not competing for the mirrorball trophy.

While I guess I always subconsciously knew the pros continued to work after being eliminated, I didn’t realize just how involved they stay with the show when they’re not competing. However, Brandon Armstrong’s wife, Brylee, made it clear that her husband still has a lot to do as the series continues to air on the 2025 TV schedule , explaining in a TikTok :

Yes, Brandon is still very much a pro on the show. Just because his partner was eliminated doesn't mean that he just gets the boot, he's gotta pack up his bags and go all the way back to Utah. Sometimes we joke that they kind of get busier when they get eliminated.

After seeing this video, I noticed that Brandon was very much involved with DWTS’ Disney Night. If you watched on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription , odds are, you spotted him in the opening number. Also, if you watched the live BTS TikTok that was going on on the show’s official account, you could have seen him there, too.

To that point, Brylee explained how her husband will stay involved as Season 34 continues and we wait to see if our DWTS frontrunners make it to the end. First, she talked about how Brandon will work alongside the troupe as new episodes premiere, saying:

They get added to other people's dances, so instead of dancing once a night, they'll dance multiple times. He's essentially become another member of the troupe. Troupe are basically the background dancers.

Now that I know this, I noticed it! In Val Chmerkovskiy and Alix Earle’s dance this week, Jenna Johnson, who was eliminated first with her partner, Corey Feldman , was featured. Also, as I mentioned earlier, Brandon, Jenna and Britt Stewart were all featured in the opening number.

S34 Disney Night Opening Number | Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

Along with being in dances on the show, Brylee explained that there are opportunities for eliminated pros to choreograph and help out the other dancers who are still competing. She said:

And sometimes you have more opportunity to do choreography with the show itself, opening numbers, special performances, etc., bumpers. Sometimes, the pros that are still on the show will reach out to eliminated pros to rehearse together.

YouTube TV: $62.99 a Month for the First Five Months To watch live programming like Dancing with the Stars without cable or a streaming service like Disney+, look into YouTube TV. Until September 30, 2025, the first five months cost $62.99 per month and then it goes up to $82.99 per month.

So, not only is there plenty for the eliminated pros to do, I think there’s truth to that joke the Armstrongs have. In some ways, it really does sound like they get busier when they’re not competing. That’s because they don’t have to totally focus on their partner and their weekly routines. They’re able to be spread out across the production and used in various numbers and situations.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While I’m sure they’d rather be competing, it’s nice to know that Dancing with the Stars makes sure all their pros stay busy, whether their celebrity is still in the competition or not.

Now, to see all the pros in action and to keep up with who is still in the competition, you can catch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.