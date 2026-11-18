Warning! The following contains spoilers for the result of Dancing With The Stars Season 35 Semifinals. Stream the episode with a Disney+ subscription and read at your own risk!

In what's been one of the wildest two weeks I've seen in Dancing With The Stars, two frontrunners were eliminated before the finale. First, it was Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy, and now Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson will miss out on the finale when it hits the 2026 TV schedule. There's a lot of conversation about why this happened, but unlike some, I don't think it has anything to do with the pros, but rather their contestants.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan are the latest to learn that Dancing With The Stars is more than a skills competition. Popularity with the fans is a real thing, and as the fandom rallies behind Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, the obvious takeaway is that their previous dance experience hurt them more than it helped when it came to the votes.

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(Image credit: BBC)

Jenna Dewan And Harry Shum Jr. Being Cut Before The Finale Shows What Fans Really Want In Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars' casting team has gotten more brazen over the past few seasons when it comes to bringing in contestants who have professional dancing experience. Harry and Jenna aren't the first cases of this, but after watching the first few weeks of Season 35, it was clear they were leagues above the rest of the field.

For me, and I'm assuming many others, the fun of Dancing With The Stars is watching the competitors improve over the course of the competition. It's why I wrote about there being a consolation prize for the most improved dancer.

Fortunately we didn't need it, because the fans decided they wanted Tatyana, this season's clear choice for most improved, in the finale. It's my hope that, as the pros and contestants speak their piece about this season, the producers see the real message behind it all. We want more competitors who are a blank slate with room for improvement, and fewer polished dancers in the mix.

(Image credit: BBC)

Both Harry And Jenna Will Still Be On DWTS' Finale, Just Not Eligible For The Mirror Ball

For those upset that Jenna and Harry missed the chance to compete in the finale, rest assured they will likely still be involved in Dancing With The Stars' 2026 ender. Eliminated contestants are often brought back for group performances and other fun while the other contestants prep for their dances.

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And just to say it, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan didn't need the mirrorball trophy to prove they were accomplished dancers. Being featured in music videos with major pop stars already did that for them, but I can understand the disappointment in falling short after weeks of competing.

I would argue this win means a lot more to the remaining competitors, especially with the fandom bucking the trend of voting for the best dancer. Someone is going to win after knowing next to nothing about ballroom dancing, and that's worth the excitement.

For the fans, I'd also argue this is the most exciting outcome. For me the finale just went from a predictable night in which everyone celebrates Harry's win, to a wide open field in which any one of them could win it all. It makes it all that much more exciting, and I can hardly wait until next week.

Catch Dancing With The Stars season finale on ABC and Disney+ in November 24th! Tune in to see who wins it all, and for all the other fun that comes on finale night!