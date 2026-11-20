The last two weeks of Dancing with the Stars have ended in shocking eliminations as Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Dewan, the two contestants with the most dance experience , were sent home. Now, it’s unclear who will win Season 35 . However, I’m going to make a bold prediction about who I think could take home the mirrorball trophy based on Instagram likes alone.

The couple who could win based on likes is, by a long shot, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, which is surprising considering they have the lowest scores. After seeing someone point this out on X following the latest episode to air on the 2026 TV schedule , I decided to do a deeper dive into DWTS’s Instagram account. Specifically, I was looking at the show’s carousel posts about a couple’s dance, like the one you can see below:

This set of images for Connor and Rylee’s Jive got 401K views at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, Harry and Jenna’s Paso Doble has 66.8K, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas’ Samba post has 81.8K, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach’s Quickstep has 60.4K, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov’s Salsa has 67.3K and then Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik’s Waltz has 63.5K. These were all of the couples' first dances during the semifinals, and Connor got an overwhelming amount of support in comparison to his competitors.

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That continued through the second set of dances too, as Connor and Rylee’s Quickstep got 160K likes. The second highest in likes was Harry and Jenna’s Glee tribute , which got 135K . That was shocking to me considering the Glee of it all.

Now, you might be thinking: But that’s just one episode's numbers. Don’t worry, I went further back. During Grammy Night, Connor and Rylee got the most likes too. The post about their Argentine Tango got 324K likes, with the second-highest-liked post about a single couple’s dance being the one about Tatyana and Jan’s Tango , which got 125K. It’s not even close…

But wait, let’s take it back one more week. On DWTS’s Disney Night , Connor and Rylee’s Waltz got 390K likes. The next highest-liked post was Mark and Maura’s Peter Pan Jive , which got 126K likes. Once again, it’s not even close.

Horror Movie Night tells the same story too, with the comedian and podcaster bringing in hundreds of thousands more likes than his competitors.

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What’s also interesting about this is that the runner-up in terms of likes is always different, while Connor and Rylee consistently bring in the numbers.

Now, I know there are plenty of other posts on that account you could look at; I also assume not all voters on DWTS are active on social media. So I realize this is not the be-all and end-all of who could win. However, I do think it’s very telling. And I’m willing to go so far as to say that it shows us Connor Wood has the following he needs to win the Mirrorball.