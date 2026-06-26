DWTS Vet Jana Kramer Nearly Quit Because Of Pro Gleb Savchenko: 'Do Not Speak To Me That Way'

When it comes to Dancing with the Stars, it's hard to predict what the dynamics will be like between paired up competitors. On the one hand celebrities who compete on the show can have excellent rapport with the pros their matched up with but, unfortunately, some stars don't have the most positive experiences. For Jana Kramer, her stint on DWTS wasn't particularly great, as she recently recalled. Not only that, but she also attributed that less-than-positive time in her life to pro Gleb Savchenko.

The One Tree Hill alum competed on Season 23 of DWTS in 2013 and was partnered with Savchenko. For context, that was Savchenko’s first season as a regular pro since initially serving as a professional dancer in Season 16. Ultimately, the pair came in fourth place but, ahead of making the finals, Kramer apparently almost quit. While speaking on her Whine Down podcast with fellow DWTS vet and Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown, Kramer recalled a particular moment that nearly caused her to reach a breaking point:

I struggled with Russian. I was like, ‘Do not speak to me that way. Period. Like, they didn’t show this on the show but I was like, ‘I’m done. I quit.’ And I was like, ‘You can keep filming me. Don’t care. He’s being rude and I’m not having it.’

In hindsight, it's very interesting to hear that Kramer nearly quit DWTS because Savchenko was being too hard on her. On screen, the two seemed to have a lot of chemistry, and their success in the competition spoke for itself.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

However, it’s not so surprising that the work got really tough, because Dancing with the Stars is generally intense. Everyone is has to put in a lot of work and rehearse almost 24/7. In short, during a given day, competitors eat, sleep, dance and then repeat that process the next day. Even though Kramer wanted to be done with the show, she could also understand where her partner was coming from, as she explained:

I knew Gleb’s intentions wasn’t that he was trying to be mean. He wanted to win, too.

Many DWTS alums have discussed just how challenging the show can be. Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel had the bruises to prove it when she competed last season. So Kramer's comments do track with what's been said about the experience. While her time on the long-running competition show may not have been all that fun, it sounds like she doesn't hold any true ill will towards Savchenko or the show as a whole. With that, I wonder if she'd ever consider competing again.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Check out Dancing with the Stars with Disney+ by signing up! Plans start at $11.99 a month for the new ad-supported plan. Or, go ad-free by paying $18.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $189.99 for a year.

As for DWTS as a whole, the series is set to return to the 2026 TV schedule this fall, at which point it will notch its 35th season. So far, a few celebrity contestants have already been announced, and the latest celebrity roster even includes popular Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Guillermo. The pros have not been revealed, so right now, it’s unclear who will be bringing their all to the ballroom and possibly pushing a beloved celebrity to their breaking point. The full cast will likely be announced later this summer.

I definitely don't expect to see Jana Kramer on that roster, but I'd definitely love to see her back on the show at some point. I'd imagine she'd be even sharper this time around, given she'd know what to expect from the competition. For now, though, fans can wait for the next season of Dancing with the Stars to premiere and prepare themselves by streaming recent seasons with a Disney+ subscription.