Medical Sent A DWTS: The Next Pro Contestant To The Hospital After A Dance Rehearsal Went Wrong

Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn't yet watched Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription .

It’s one thing to know that someone is going to be eliminated after a challenge in a reality competition series. It’s another thing entirely when an accidental mishap sends you home. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened in the third episode of DWTS: The Next Pro when pro dancer Britt Stewart came to guest judge.

To hold fans over until Dancing with the Stars Season 35 debuts on the 2026 TV schedule this fall, The Next Pro is putting up-and-coming dancers to the test with weekly challenges as they narrow 12 contestants down to one lucky winner. Week 3 saw the nine remaining dancers master a group routine that put their teamwork to the test. Then, a split-second moment during rehearsal took Natalie Jolley out of the challenge and sent her straight to the hospital.