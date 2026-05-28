I Have A Question About Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro I Think Swifties Will Care About

We're getting more Dancing With The Stars than usual on the 2026 TV schedule, with DWTS: The Next Pro set to make a summer debut on ABC. While it's exciting to see Robert Irwin, Mark Ballas, and many others crown a new pro for the series, I can't help but wonder if it will ultimately lead to the end of one pro's tenure on the dance competition. Specifically, I'm curious if Jan Ravnik will be back after this. So, Swifties, you might care about this.

Ravnik, as Swifties may remember, was an Eras Tour dancer who landed a spot as a pro on Dancing With the Stars one season ago. Now, with the spinoff's grand prize offering up a guaranteed pro spot on Season 35, I'm thinking Ravnik may be a one-and-done pro as the series quietly ends his run.

Will Jan Ravnik Be Left Out Of Dancing With The Stars' Next Season?

Dancing With The Stars only has so many guaranteed slots in a season for pro dancers, so it's not uncommon for a pro or two to get left out of the fold for a season. Unless the series adds more contestants than last season, DWTS: The Next Pro guarantees that at least one pro who competed last season will not return to the ballroom.

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With his partner Jen Affleck, Jan Ravnik managed to make it to Week 7 before elimination, making them the sixth couple eliminated from the series. It wasn't an incredibly impressive showing for the rookie, who also faced criticism from one of DWTS' biggest alumni. So, when it comes to who will compete next season, I worry he could be left out.

Jan Ravnik's Controversy With Dancing With The Stars, Explained

Ravnik was in the crosshairs of former Dancing With The Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who criticized him for his lack of former ballroom training. This led to a passionate debate online about the Eras Tour dancer and his place as a pro on DWTS.

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Despite that, Affleck defended Ravnik from all haters on social media, and while he was eliminated, he remained part of the team hosting livestreams on TikTok during the show. Perhaps he could return to do that in Dancing With The Stars Season 35, as the official account recently dubbed him the "TikTok Live King."

This is all speculation, which is to say there's also a chance that Jan Ravnik returns for Dancing With The Stars Season 35, and it's another pro dancer that is left out of the mix. I mean, Mark Ballas only competes every once in a while, so maybe he won't be back. Plus, with pros taking on other opportunities or dealing with things in their personal lives, there's always a chance that at least one of them could bow out before the teams are even announced. We'll just have to wait and see.

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Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro is coming to ABC, and it will be available with a Disney+ subscription beginning July 13th. I'll be watching to see who our new pro will be and for any hints about who they may replace ahead of Season 35.