I Feel 90 Day: The Last Resort Might've Hurt Shekinah And Sarper's Relationship More Than Helped It

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "The Last Leap of Faith." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort is meant to solve the marriage troubles of its cast, but in the case of Shekinah and Sarper Güven, it might be doing the opposite. When Shekinah originally blamed the series for negatively impacting her marriage, I brushed it off, but the latest episode has me thinking she has a point.

The couple lost a lot of friends after her derogatory comments made to Thaís Ramone, so that hasn't helped. That said, it feels as though the producers decided to directly target Sarper and Shekinah after that incident, and create more problems in their relationship through specific scenarios that are playing out in these latest episodes premiering on the 2026 TV schedule.

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The Latest Episode Intentionally Set The Stage For Issues Between Sarper And Shekinah

As if putting the cast in situations that involve alcohol wasn't enough, the counselors deliberately set up a trust exercise that put Shekinah and Patrick side-by-side, having to help Sarper and Thaís work their way down a mountain. After their fight almost came to blows, you'd think producers would've pressed to keep them as far away as possible, but this wasn't the case.

Thaís ended up going into a panic on the mountain, but he was calmed and led down by Sarper. Everyone applauded him for how he handled the situation despite their differences, but Shekinah saw it as a betrayal. Of all the people on 90 Day: The Last Resort, Thaís was the last person she wanted him to show compassion to.

90 Day: The Last Resort Is Once Again Proving It's Not A Great Series For Couples In Crisis

Fast forward to 2026, and all signs point to the fact that Shekinah and Sarper are going through some big issues and may be the next married 90 Day couple to split. That said, I'm not ruling out them just trolling everyone on their social media pages, so I'm not quite convinced these two are done yet.

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Regardless of their relationship status, I think there's enough proof once again that couples who are experiencing legitimate marital problems should not rely on 90 Day: The Last Resort to be a fix. I'll add that Shekinah and Sarper also had two previous seasons to watch before committing to this season, and they still chose to be a part of it rather than attending couples counseling elsewhere.

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Which is to say that 90 Day: The Last Resort is pretty much the exact same show it has been in the previous two seasons. The couples do engage in exercise meant to help measure the strength of their marriage, but it's about the drama first and foremost. Let's not forget a therapist on there encouraged Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo to pursue an open marriage, and they just recently finalized their divorce. Hopefully, Shekinah and Sarper can do whatever is best for their lives and move on from whatever happened in the spinoff, in addition to what we've seen.

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see what other issues crop up for the couples, as they all stumble toward what could be an awkward recommitment ceremony for many of them.