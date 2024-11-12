Even Ryan Seacrest Had A Classy Response After A Wheel Of Fortune Contestant Had An All Time Impressively Bad Guess

As the 2024 TV schedule pushes on,Wheel of Fortune is continuing its new era, with Ryan Seacrest in the driver’s seat. While it has taken some time to get used to the new host and revamped set , there are still some aspects of the series that just never change. Perhaps one of the best parts of the long-running game show has to do with some of the insane (and sometimes dirty) guesses that contestants make . Just recently, a player shared an impressively bad answer, which garnered a classy response from Seacrest.

During the November 11 episode of Wheel, contestant Will tried his hand at solving a Phrase after correctly guessing two letters, and he seemed to be relatively confident about it. However, the energy changed when he guessed “Treat Yourself A Round Of Sausage,” despite the already-guessed letters being in a completely different order for the final word and the first word not having enough letters to support that answer.

Ultimately, fellow contestant Kitina guessed “Give Yourself A Round Of Applause,” which was the correct answer. Despite Will's failed attempt, Ryan Seacrest didn’t even think twice about it the wrong guess. Check out his response:

I've always been jealous of any of y'all who are able to TREAT YOURSELF A ROUND OF SAUSAGE almost every day. #WheelofFortune 😜 pic.twitter.com/ThjAPlX46uNovember 12, 2024

As any Wheel of Fortune fan knows, there have been plenty of egregiously wrong guesses, but it’s honestly entertaining when a player tries to go the distance but comes up very short -- no matter how terrible the guess may be . What I appreciate, though, is Ryan Seacrest just telling Will that it was wrong and not making such a big deal out of it as a way of embarrassing him. Via X user WheelRob10, Wheel of Fortune fan-favorite Maggie Sajak met up with Will after the show and got his thoughts on the unfortunate moment, which honestly could've happened to a lot of people:

When the lights are on, and you know the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White… it’s… I just went blank. But if your dad, in retirement, is watching this show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it… I’m sure I’m going to have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back. So we’ll try to have some fun with it.

Will may not have won big and guessed the Phrase correctly, but it is great that Ryan Seacrest was trying to make him feel a little better about it by giving him an autograph and making sure that it was spelled correctly. Will was definitely a good sport about the whole situation as well, and I hope he’s able to return for a future episode so he can have some sort of redemption.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest may not be Pat Sajak but he does seem to be holding down the fort pretty well. Yet fans do want one big change for his first season , as many have been pointing out the insane amount of times contestants have been getting “Bankrupt.” That, of course, doesn't necessarily have any true bearing on Seacrest's personal performance as host, as he's brought his magnetic personality to the proceedings in an impressive way.

Anyone who'd like to see more wild guesses on Wheel of Fortune should check their local listings to find out when the show airs. Chances are Ryan Seacrest is bound to field some more ludicrous guesses as time goes on. Nevertheless, if this recent scenario is any indication, we should probably expect him to be cordial when they happen.