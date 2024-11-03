Ryan Seacrest Admits There’s One Wheel Of Fortune Moment He ‘Can’t Wait For’ As His Hosting Stint Becomes The Norm

As Wheel of Fortune airs amid the 2024 TV schedule , a new era in the show's history is unfolding. In addition to fans noticing the computer-generated set , much has also been said about Ryan Seacrest being the new host after franchise veteran Pat Sajak's retirement . With America’s favorite television presenter hosting the series since September, he's already had a few memorable moments, but there's one particular milestone that he “can’t wait for.”

WoF's official Instagram account shared a video that shows one of season 42’s biggest winners earning $122,300 and a trip to Portugal. In the Bonus Round, contestant Ryan Burkett correctly solved the puzzle, after sweetly giving a shoutout to his grandmother. @ryananthony_pajaro was one of the fans who took to the comments, and they said that, hopefully, the game show’s new season will give us the first $1 million “in the Seacrest Era.” And the former American Idol host responded by saying the following:

I can’t wait for that moment!

I’m sure a number of Wheel of Fortune fans can’t wait for that special moment either. It’s rare to see a $1 million winner on the widely syndicated game show. That's because contestants need to land on the special $1 million wedge during the main game and win the game to get to the bonus round. From there, one must correctly solve the puzzle and, if the host reveals the $1 million card from the bonus wheel, they win. So, all in all, there's a bit of luck involved, especially since one also has to avoid hitting the "bankrupt" slot on the wheel amid the main game.

There have even been plenty of situations in which a contestant has just barely lost out on that big money. For instance, back in 2016, one contestant missed out on the million dollars , because he mispronounced “Achilles.”

It’s a lot of pressure and a rare opportunity, but it has been done before. So far, there have been four $1 million-dollar winners. First was Michelle Loewenstein back in 2008. Autumn Erhard then won in 2013 and was followed by Sarah Manchester the year after (and she had an astonishing reaction to her win ). Finally, Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s Melissa Joan Hart became the first Celebrity Wheel of Fortune million-dollar winner in 2021. It may be a while before it happens again, but I'm confident that it'll occur at some point during the "Seacrest Era."

So far, Ryan Seacrest’s time taking over Pat Sajak has gone well . His first episode as the new host brought in 9.63 million viewers, the game show's biggest audience in the past nine years. Seacrest’s debut episode also beat out last year’s numbers by 63% rising far above the 18-49 demographic. It makes sense that the Georgia native has been attracting widespread audiences, considering he’s been a successful host for big shows like American Idol, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and more.

Even if Seacrest felt a little pressure filling the shoes of his predecessor, it looks like he's feeling right at home on storied game show now. You can watch him in action as Ryan Burkett wins the Bonus Round:

Wheel of Fortune fans and Ryan Seacrest himself should keep their fingers crossed when it comes to seeing another million-dollar winner during the show’s 42nd season. I'd imagine that when it finally happens, it'll be a truly sweet moment of victory. In the meantime, check your local listings to see when and where the show airs in your area.