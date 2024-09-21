After Wheel Of Fortune Viewers Blasted The Show’s New Set, A Designer Responded

Ryan Seacrest has officially taken on the Wheel of Fortune hosting reins following Pat Sajak’s retirement, as Season 42 is now in full swing amid the 2024 TV schedule . The premiere aired earlier this month, and Wheel viewers had a lot to say following the season premiere. However, the reactions weren’t so much about the new host’s performance as they were about the updated set. A number of people critiqued the new set set and didn’t mince words when doing so. Now, one of the series’ designers is responding to the comments.

Wheel of Fortune aficionados took to social media to share their gripes about the brand-new set. Some opined that the new design “sucks” and that it marks a step backwards for the game show. A common sentiment shared amongst viewers is that it’ll be easier to adjust to the new host than to the new backdrop for the series. Veteran production designer James Pearse Connelly recently spoke about the backlash, and it would seem that he and his collaborators weren’t all that shocked by the visceral reactions:

Everybody's reluctant to change. That's just normal. You kind of prepare for that in a way, and when it was brought up to me that this would happen, and that the fanbase is so loyal to the show — that's natural.

James Pearse Connelly makes a good point that change is sometimes hard to accept. Naturally, many of us enjoy and appreciate what’s familiar to us, especially when it comes to the TV shows we watch. During his interview with People , the three-time Emmy-winning designer expressed some optimistic thoughts to share as well. He’s of the belief that, in time, fans will warm up to the updates made to the set. Connelly also shared the following sentiments:

My reaction was, ‘of course it's going to be like that, and then we'll earn their trust.’ And if it's good, and of course it will be, they'll feel right at home. … Yes, we made changes, we updated it — but it's ultimately for the best. It's about setting up a new space that fixes problems, prepares for the future and makes people feel comfortable.

In all fairness, something that can definitely be said is that the new set is a major switch-up from what's come before. Check it out in the clip below:

Meet the New Hosts of Wheel of Fortune! | S42 | Wheel of Fortune - YouTube Watch On

This situation involving the sets is far from the first time in which Wheel of Fortune fans have shared their thoughts on a specific aspect of the show. For instance, in 2021, some weren’t cool with a contestant winning after technically giving a wrong answer . 2022 saw the introduction of a new puzzleboard, which left people unhappy . And, just this past summer, many didn’t hold back after the first Wheel promo featuring Ryan Seacrest was unveiled.

Considering that last point, it’s interesting to see that a number of people aren’t so disillusioned with Ryan Seacrest as they are with the new set that surrounds him. It’s possible that as time goes on, viewers will indeed warm up to the new set. Regardless, though, I must say that I appreciate James Pearse Connelly giving such a level-headed take on the animosity surrounding the new designs.

Wheel of Fortune airs daily in syndication, so check your local listings so that you’ll know when it’s on. And be sure that you’re checking out other excellent programs – including some of the best game shows of all time – as the TV season kicks off.