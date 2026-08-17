What's Going On With Those View Anniversary Guest Cast Rumors, And Why People Are ‘Nervous’

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding The View as of late, and it isn’t because of something spicy having been said on air. ABC’s long-running daytime talk show is nearing its 30th anniversary season, and it’s been alleged that the producers have big plans to celebrate the milestone. The most persistent rumor has to do with the returns of former co-hosts, though Rosie O’Donnell’s claims about that were later shot down. Per fresh rumors, though that series alums are being considered but that there’s also a concern.

If this latest report is to be believed more than a few former View co-hosts are being considered for appearances amid the upcoming season. Aside from the aforementioned O’Donnell, major names like Meredith Vieira, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron Bure are all on the list. This rumor from Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice substack even alleges that Meghan McCain (who was said to be excluded from the festivities) is even being eyed.

Of course, considerations would need to be made before picking pundits, and Shuter’s sources allege that veteran co-host Whoopi Goldberg is a major part of that process. An insider claims that the gracious Goldberg isn’t giving priority to those she worked with on the show. However, the producers are also supposedly keeping something in mind:

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Whoopi isn’t making decisions based solely on personal history because she never worked with everyone. But she’s the heart of the show now, and producers want her comfortable with every name invited.

During its run, The View has welcomed hosts of varying ages, races, economic backgrounds, political leanings and more. Said personalities can certainly clash at times, as Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck famously did. And, of course, there are those who’ve openly shared blunt thoughts about the program, with Meghan McCain’s previous sentiments marking a prime example of that. With that in mind, another source alleges that staffers are somewhat reticent about certain alums returning:

There are definitely a few former co-hosts who make people nervous. The goal is a celebration, not a circus. Nobody wants old grudges stealing the spotlight.

As far as the general public knows, formal invitations have not been sent out to any of the ex-hosts. Still, Rosie O’Donnell seems interested in making a comeback following her eventful stint on the show. Fellow series veteran Michelle Collins also seemed keen on returning and made her desire known after she believed O’Donnell’s initial claim about hosts being brought back. A third insider went on to share claims about what ABC ultimately wants and how that relates to Goldberg’s alleged desires:

The network wants as many former co-hosts back as possible. But if Whoopi believes someone could bring unnecessary drama, her opinion will carry enormous weight. She’s earned that.

It’s been said that working at The View isn’t for the faint of heart, though many of the hosts who work there have shared fond thoughts about their time behind the iconic desk. Whether famous guests will fill the dais during the remainder of the 2026 TV schedule remains to be seen. Regardless, I can imagine Whoopi Goldberg and co. finding some great ways to pay homage to the legacy of the show.