One The View Star Really Thought She Had Been Snubbed When The Fake Rosie O'Donnell News Came Out

ABC’s The View is on the cusp of celebrating its 30th anniversary, and it’s been reported that producers are planning some major festivities. Earlier this month, many were under the impression that the occasion would also involve past co-hosts being brought back. Series alum Rosie O’Donnell suggested as much, but that claim was swiftly shot down by her own representative. While the O’Donnell news proved to be false, one ex-panelist initially believed she’d been totally passed over for an invitation.

Several former View headliners were reportedly feeling a way before learning that formal invitations for the anniversary hadn’t actually been sent out, according to Page Six. One person who was openly vocal about that was Michelle Collins, who co-hosted the talk show from 2015 to 2016 amid Season 19. Collins voiced her displeasure on social media, though she was later filled in on the true nature of the situation. After that, Collins spoke with the aforementioned news outlet and bright spot within this brouhaha:

The reaction has been so overwhelmingly positive. And I’ll always be indebted to ‘The View,’ but I’m down 60 lbs and finally over my PVSD (Post Viewmatic Stress Syndrome) so would be great to say hi.

(Image credit: Adam Rippon)

Collins’ time on the daytime staple (of which some episodes are streamable with a Hulu subscription) was quite eventful, and not necessarily in a good way. The comedian clashed with management, which was reportedly unhappy with her hosting style. Collins also became embroiled in a few on-air incidents, including a situation in which she criticized then-presidential candidate Carly Fiorina. Eventually, Collins’ air time was reduced, before she was fired from the program altogether.

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In a video posted to Instagram nearly a week ago, Collins spoke about being “unceremoniously let go from the show” and asserted that she “never” spoke poorly of anyone in public. However, while still under the impression that others were being invited back, Collins suggested that she “should have” spoken out and shared her feelings more.

The jury is still out on whether The View will actually enlist various former co-hosts for its anniversary season. It’s worth noting, however, that before Rosie O’Donnell’s rep poured water on the idea, sources claimed Meghan McCain was not being invited back. McCain has been vocal about her disdain for her tenure on the show, which lasted between 2017 and 2021. With that, it’d be easy to imagine that McCain wouldn’t return to the program even if she was asked.

I’m intrigued as to what’s being planned for the anniversary nonetheless, and I honestly think it would be fitting to bring back hosts. With that in mind, I wouldn’t mind seeing Rosie O’Donnell back on the dais to commemorate the occasion. O’Donnell’s also been wrapped up in other headlines as of late, considering she’s guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! this month. The veteran comic also shot down rumors that she wanted to replace Kimmel full-time, though she confirmed her interest in returning to the daytime space.

Before that, though, let’s hope she does get a chance to reunite with the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. Also, who knows, maybe if invitations are actually sent out, Michelle Collins might find one in her inbox.

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Check out The View when it airs on ABC on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET as part of the 2026 TV schedule.