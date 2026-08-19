Filming Outer Banks In SC Wasn't For The Faint Of Heart. One Thing The Cast Told Me They WILL Miss

The number of times John B. has almost died in Outer Banks should be an indicator of how hard this show is to make. Filmed primarily in Charleston, South Carolina, the cast has had to shoot intense action sequences in the heat, humidity and rain for years. So, knowing they are about to say goodbye to OBX and understanding that working on this series isn’t for the faint of heart, I asked Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey and Chase Stokes what they will and won’t miss about filming this series.

Again, while the Netflix show set to premiere its final season on the 2026 TV schedule takes place in North Carolina, a lot of it is filmed in South Carolina. So, when I asked Stokes, Daviss and Starkey what they won’t miss about filming Outer Banks, they were quick to call out the bugs and elemental challenges they faced. For starters, Daviss, who plays Pope, said:

I won't miss the mosquitoes. I'll tell you that. Won't miss a single bug.

I can’t say I blame them! Mosquitoes are the worst, and dealing with them while also working cannot be easy. However, their list of things they won’t miss (which also serves as a list of challenges they consistently had to deal with during production) does not end there, as the guys explained:

Drew Starkey : Those very humid Charleston summers.

: Those very humid Charleston summers. Chase Stokes : Yeah, rain delays.

: Yeah, rain delays. Drew Starkey : Rain delays.

: Rain delays. Jonathan Daviss : Rain delays.

: Rain delays. Chase Stokes: Lightning delays.

Man, they really hate rain delays! And lightning delays too. As they were filming the final season of Outer Banks , which will premiere on Netflix’s 2026 schedule on August 20, I hope they didn’t have to deal with too much of this. However, it would seem they’re quite accustomed to it.

Anyway, while there’s plenty that won’t be missed about filming Outer Banks, Daviss did note that eventually he will miss these things. All three guys also agreed that they will miss each other as well, explaining:

Jonathan Daviss : But then, eventually I’ll miss that too.

: But then, eventually I’ll miss that too. Drew Starkey : But I am gonna miss the friendship.

: But I am gonna miss the friendship. Jonathan Daviss : Yeah, the friends along the way.

: Yeah, the friends along the way. All three: The friends we made along the way.

Well, that’s incredibly sweet. It’s clear this cast has become close over the last five seasons, and those friendships are what they’ll miss most. I think Drew Starkey, who plays Rafe, put it best, as he told me:

It’s kind of an anomaly what we were able to build together, and yeah, just the friendships.

It sounds like the friendships make the mosquitoes and rain delays worth it. However, I’m also happy these guys don’t have to deal with that anymore. Of course, it’s a bummer that they won’t all reunite in this way again. But hopefully, they can all find a way to work together on other projects and continue their friendships outside of South Carolina.

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