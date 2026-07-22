FCC Boss Comments On ABC And Others' Decision Not To Air Most Recent Trump Speech

Several news and broadcast networks recently had to make tweaks to the 2026 TV schedule to accommodate for President Donald Trump’s latest televised speech to the rest of the nation. Not everyone chose to make such changes, however, with ABC and NBC opting to air their regularly scheduled programming instead. Perhaps unsurprisingly, such decisions caught the attention of the FCC and chairman Brendan Carr, and he had something to say about it.

During a press conference held on July 22 (via Variety), Carr stated that in regards to the ongoing probes into ABC’s talk show programming and broadcast licenses, his agency will be taking into consideration the network execs’ choice to not air Trump’s live speech in favor of a new episode of Press Your Luck. Carr noted that the FCC's review of ABC's licenses is for the purpose of evaluating 'whether they've been operating in the public interest," which also ties into the agency's stance on whether The View amounts to a news interview program, and whether it should have to adhere to partisan equality with its guests.

Carr stated his own feelings on the matter in saying:

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I think that when you have the President of the United States standing inside the White House delivering an important speech, I think that’s something that broadcasters should be carrying. We’re going to hold all broadcasters [accountable].

ABC wasn't the only broadcaster who veered away from POTUS' latest non-SOTU address. NBC also chose to go forward with pre-planned programming, which in its case was a repeat episode of The Americas. Given how focused the FCC has been on ABC ever since Jimmy Kimmel's suspension in September 2025, NBC may have less to worry about. Or maybe not, since Trump himself called out both of the networks during the speech itself and said their licenses should be revoked.

Prior to that evening, reports surfaced pointing to both ABC and NBC being skittish about airing the speech amidst rumors that the President would once again echo past debunked claims about the 2020 election. Which he did.

During the FCC's press conference, the agency's sole Democratic commissioner Anna Gomez voiced the argument that Carr's comments went against the Constitution's top amendment, saying:

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I always have to be grounded in the fact that it is not for the FCC to tell broadcasters how to make their editorial decisions or what content to place on their networks or their local broadcast stations. They have a First Amendment right to make those decisions. And in fact, it’s censorship one way or another. If we tell them they can’t broadcast something, that’s censorship, and it’s compelled speech if we tell them they have to do so. So there is nothing here that violates any rule or statutory provision with regard to these networks.

The FCC's review into ABC and others is set to culiminate on August 6, when it will also vote on whether or not to repeal limits on TV station ownership, which has been in place to stop owners from handling stations in higher than than 39% of markets. If the cap is eliminated, that would likely mean a boon for the company Nexstar, owner of The CW and Newsnation, which was recently stopped by a federal court from going through with plans to acquire station owner Tegna.

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How much will that vote affect the future of ABC and its talk shows? It's impossible to know at this point, and audiences will have to wait until August to learn more.