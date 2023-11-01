After Found Revealed More About Sir's Plan For Gabi, Is Mark-Paul Gosselaar's Character Truly The Monster He Seems?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 5 of Found Season 1, called "Missing While Undocumented."

The Found team was on the case of a young undocumented woman who went missing, and they couldn't go entirely through normal channels without putting her at risk. As usual, Gabi was also struggling with flashbacks to her time with Sir as his captive, and they were triggered this time when she was reminded to respect her late father's wishes about his ashes. Their relationship was permanently strained due to the year that she spent as Sir's captive. "Missing While Undocumented" shed more light on what Sir's plan had been, as well as explained the heavily-promoted moment of him hiding a weapon from her.

In the first flashback this week, Sir was excited to share with Gabi that he intended for them to go out and see the world together, with Paris as their first stop. The plan was never to stay forever in that place where he was holding her, he said, and he was waiting for her to "adapt" and "accept" their new family. He planned to change his name to Eric Blair, which Gabi recognized as George Orwell's real name. Clearly very excited, he instructed her to choose a new name that would embody who she wants to be in their new life together. Honestly, I can't blame the woman for just serving him burnt toast after she went on that particular blast to the past!

Later flashbacks showed Sir suggesting a name to her: Felice, after a character written by Toni Morrison. She started asking questions, and he evidently hadn't thought far enough ahead to have all the answers, claiming to Gabi that he had "done more for you than your father ever could." He wanted her trust and loyalty to be to him, because he believed they were the same. The last flashback of the episode showed that his manipulation didn't work, as the only name she wanted was Gabi Mosely.

It also motivated her in the present to stop applying the same rules to him that he applied to her all those years ago. She doesn't want to be like him, and hearing her say that set him off enough that it was time to start worrying about the shard of wood that he was hiding. Instead of attacking, however, he reminded me yet again why I'm so happy that Mark-Paul Gosselaar didn't quit acting. Sir laughed and told Gabi this:

You are so self-righteous. You think you're not like me? Prove it. Unlock me. Let me go. Exactly. Oh, by the way, this [piece of wood] broke off. I wouldn't want you to think I would even consider using it as a weapon. I'm not the monster you think I am.

The intent behind this conversation seemed to be raising the question for viewers of whether Sir is truly the monster who he seemed at first. I've considered that question, and I'm still thinking yes, he's definitely a monster. At the very least, I'm not going to give him the benefit of any doubt until Found pays off on the clue about his first kidnapping and the mystery of Annie's identity. I admittedly was relieved when Found clarified that Sir wasn't a monster in the sense that he belonged on Law & Order: SVU, though!

