Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Tom Holland Wears His New Suit And Asks A Question In BTS Video, And Now I’m Really Getting Pumped

The highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day is still quite a ways off, but fans have already received some sweet teases as of late. On Friday, as part of Spidey Day, Sony Pictures released a brief clip that provided a look at the new costume that Holland will be sporting in the film. Now, fans have been graced with an official behind-the-scenes video that actually shows Holland wearing the outfit while on set and asking a question. On that note, I’m really starting to get hyped up for the fourth film in Holland’s superhero saga.

Early Saturday morning, the official Spider–Man movie account shared the aforementioned video to Instagram. It shows Tom Holland apparently getting himself psyched up before getting to work on the upcoming Marvel movie. While the actor is initially seen from a distance, he eventually runs closer to the camera to reveal himself wearing his costume. He then asks his collaborators a query that could also be asked of the fans. The British actor simply says, “We ready?” Check out the clip below:

Production on Brand New Day is only just kicking off, but this short video is a great way to get fans hyped as work begins to commence overseas. The sight of the leading man in his new superhero duds is just too cool not to geek out over. It was long hoped that he’d keep the comic book-accurate costume his character sported during the final moments of No Way Home. Seeing him in that suit makes the notion of the film starting production feel all the more real – as does the quick question he asks.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, stream the first time films in the “Home” trilogy on Disney+, and check out No Way Home with a Starz subscription.

