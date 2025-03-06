A Friends Guest Star Opened Up About A Racist Incident He Says Occurred On Set: ‘Nobody Felt The Need To Correct This’

News
By
published

The guest star opened up about a troubling incident.

Stephen Park in Fargo
(Image credit: MGM)

Friends is one of the best sitcoms of all time, but the show didn’t make it through its run without its share of controversy. For example, actor Stephen Park revisited his experience on the show and talked about the racism he experienced and how it nearly led to him quitting acting entirely.

Stephen Park, who will be seen this weekend in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17, has over 70 acting credits to his name, including many notable TV guest appearances. One of those was on the sitcom hit Boy Meets World, and it was in an appearance on the Pod Meets World podcast that he discussed what happened on the set of Friends.

What Happened To Stephen Park On The Set Of Friends

Stephen Park actually appeared twice on Friends, but it was on the Season 3 episode “The One With The Ultimate Fighting Championship” where he says the incident occurred. Noted character actor James Hong was also in the episode, and it was when an assistant director was looking for Hong that Park says the racism came out. He explained…

It was at the time, I felt it was kind of a toxic environment. James Hong was the actor who was also on the episode with me, and [the assistant director] was calling him to the set and you know, essentially saying, ‘Where the fuck is the Oriental guy? Get the Oriental guy.’

Even three decades ago, James Hong was one of the most recognizable character actors in Hollywood, and Park really had a problem with the disrespect and racism that was being shown to him.

The bigger issue, however, may have been that nobody else on the set said or did anything about it. Park continued…

This isn’t the first time that this happened, you know, but this is the environment where this is business as usual in Hollywood in 1997, I guess it was. And nobody felt the need to correct this or say anything about it. So this is normal behavior.

The situation was apparently so “normal” that Park began to question whether he wanted to continue in the industry.

Why Stephen Park Almost Quit Acting

Stephen Park said nobody on the Friends set did anything about the remark, so he tried to do something about it. He wrote a piece inspired by Jerry Maguire's famous "mission statement," regarding the issue and tried to get it published in the New York Times. The paper interviewed him but ultimately declined to publish the piece.

Park simply decided to email the piece to his friends, who then forwarded it on to others. The mission statement went viral online (for 1997), leading to it getting reprinted elsewhere and Park being interviewed and asked to speak on the topic of racism in Hollywood.

However, perhaps because of his focus on racism in Hollywood, Park became somewhat disillusioned with the industry. He ultimately decided to quit acting, explaining...

I felt like there was no freedom. I didn’t feel any freedom. So, I didn’t have any idea what I was going to do, but I just decided to drop out. I told everybody, ‘I’m not acting anymore.’

He was out of the industry for a year, remaining a stay-at-home dad. He was then offered an audition that, not having anything else going on, he took. He says that began the “slow climb” back into acting.

We certainly would have lost a great actor if Stephen Park had left the industry. In addition to his massive number of TV appearances, he has worked with some of the greatest modern filmmakers, including the Coen Brothers as part of the Fargo cast, Wes Anderson, and most recently, Bong Joon Ho for Mickey 17.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Eamonn Walker as Boden and Dermot Mulroney as Pascal in Chicago Fire

After Chicago Fire's Major Loss, The Timing Couldn't Be Better For Eamonn Walker To Return As Boden
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.

‘I’m Always Mediating Things.’ Heather El Moussa Gets Real About Working With Her Husband And His Ex Christina Haack On The Flip Off
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.

No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
See more latest
Most Popular
From left to right: Taylor Swift in the Lavender Haze music video, Stephen A. Smith on The Tonight Show and Travis Kelce on New Heights.
No Big Deal, Just ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Out Here Making Predictions About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce In 2025 (And I Hope He’s Right)
Jennifer Coolidge in pink headscarf and sunglasses as Tanya and Natasha Rothwell with a questioning face as Belinda in White Lotus
'If I Could Go Back... And Tell My Younger Self That I Would Be Friends With Stifler's Mom...': Natasha Rothwell's Take On What She Learned Working With Jennifer Coolidge In The White Lotus Is So On Brand
Doctor Doom from Marvel Comics
New Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Explains Why Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Will Become The Multiverse Saga’s New Big Bad
Eamonn Walker as Boden and Dermot Mulroney as Pascal in Chicago Fire
After Chicago Fire's Major Loss, The Timing Couldn't Be Better For Eamonn Walker To Return As Boden
Alexandra Daddario as Rowan in Mayfair Witches and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac in Interview With The Vampire
After AMC’s Mayfair Witches And Interview With A Vampire Crossed Over This Season, One Cast Member Has An Excellent Idea For More
Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa on The Flip Off.
‘I’m Always Mediating Things.’ Heather El Moussa Gets Real About Working With Her Husband And His Ex Christina Haack On The Flip Off
From left to right: Chistian Bale as Batman in The Dark Knight and Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton in 1923.
1923's Brandon Sklenar Compared Spencer Dutton To Batman, And I Can't Believe How On Point He Is
Barnes, Remy, and Hana on FBI: Most Wanted Season 6x04
I'm Still In Shock That FBI: Most Wanted Was Cancelled, And One Director Has Me Convinced It Should Be Saved For Streaming Like Law And Order: Organized Crime
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck in 2009 at a basketball game
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Rumors Can't Stop, Won't Stop Amping Up After Divorce From Lopez Was Finalized
Melissa Joan Hart as Mel on Melissa &amp; Joey looking confused and disgruntled.
Melissa Joan Hart On Why Waiting For Shows To Get Renewed Or Canceled Is An Emotional Rollercoaster (Plus One Character She 'Never Got To Grieve’)