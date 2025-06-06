Friends' Lisa Kudrow Recalls 'What Hurt Me The Most' Playing Phoebe, And The Sweet Way Matt LeBlanc Boosted Her Confidence
Gotta love the support of a good coworker.
With Friends turning 30 years old in 2024, the always excellent Lisa Kudrow and her famed co-stars have reflected quite a bit on heading up one of the biggest TV shows of all time. Though for all the mega-success and pleasure that the Must See TV sitcom delivered, it wasn’t always the easiest fit for Kudrow as an actor, since playing a ditzy character doesn’t come so naturally to non-ditzy people.
Kudrow has shared previously that other jobs since Friends have paled in comparison to having “won the lottery” with her five co-stars, but she sometimes struggled with playing a character who exists on such a different and kooky wavelength. Speaking with White Lotus Season 3 standout Parker Posey for Variety, Kudrow was asked if the sitcom process felt akin to a sport at the time, and the actress addressed that despite all the positives, getting into Phoebe’s headspace presented the biggest challenge. In her words:
That take is totally understandable, since there are so many shows out there that feature quirky Phoebe-esque characters who feel far more like cartoonish caricatures than real people. So it's a testament to Kudrow's talents that she was able to ground her performance in a way that made it easy to understand why she'd be a constant presence in everyone else's lives. (Except for twin sister Ursula, of course, but that's a different convo.)
Kudrow talked about a point in the early seasons when she struggled over thinking she wasn't doing enough in the role, which sparked a sweet reaction from co-star Matt LeBlanc:
Now, for the most part, one can assume that LeBlanc's intentions were completely genuine and kind-hearted. And that he only meant to imply that Lisa Kudrow was such a natural talent that she embodied any role she took on, as opposed to him saying, "You're naturally a nutty woman."
But even if that was the point, Kudrow still felt there was something slightly off, in that she felt like she needed to put more of a measurable effort in, which is what ended up hurting her the most during Friends' run. As she put it:
We often do hold ourselves to the highest standards, even when others don't, so it's good to know that Lisa Kudrow was able to settle into portraying Phoebe with more ease as time went on, allowing for the day when her character would get married to Paul Rudd, er, to Crap Bag, er, to Mike.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Lisa Kudrow went on to play characters who were surprisingly even more uncomfortable than Phoebe, from The Comeback's Valerie Cherish to No Good Deed's Lydia Morgan, and hasn't ever seemed like she was struggling, so hopefully all of those feelings were shed and forgotten a long time ago.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.