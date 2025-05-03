Paget Brewster Shared The Story Behind A Wardrobe Mishap She Had While Working With Matthew Perry On Friends, And The 'Gentlemanly' Way He Handled It

News
By published

The One with the Wardrobe Slip

A side-by-side (from left to right) of Matthew Perry as Chandler and Paget Brewster as Kathy in Friends.
(Image credit: NBC)

Even though Friends premiered over 30 years ago, we’re still chomping at the bit for all the BTS stories we can get. Now, fan-favorite guest star Paget Brewster has given us one that had to be mortifying in the moment, but she can laugh about it now. I say that because she shared a story involving Matthew Perry and a wardrobe mishap that he handled in a very “gentlemanly” way.

While Brewster was only in six episodes of Friends across Season 4, she’s remembered fondly. She played Kathy, a woman who started out dating Joey but ended up in a brief fling with Chandler, and she was featured in some of Matthew Perry’s best episodes, like “The One with Chandler in a Box.” That means she spent a lot of time with Perry, and one day, while they were between scenes, he invited her over to play basketball in a pool, as the actress told The Independent:

I remember we had one day where Matthew and I were not going to be in scenes for about three hours. And so he said, ‘Hey, do you want to go? Do you want to go play basketball at my house? It’s just up Mulholland [Drive in Los Angeles]. And I was like, ‘Sure, let’s — I’ll go play basketball at your house.’

From there, the Huff actress noted that they were playing basketball in the pool, it was completely innocent, and she was wearing a pair of shorts and her bra. While they were in the midst of the game, her bra slipped, and I’d imagine it was a pretty uncomfortable wardrobe malfunction. However, Perry informed her of the mishap in a kind way, as she explained:

It was in his pool... and we’re throwing hoops, and I was wearing a pair of his shorts and my bra. He was dressed. I was dressed, but I threw a shot, and my bra slipped down, and Matthew — I’m laughing — and he looks at me, and he [puts his hand over his eyes] and goes, ‘You’re, you gotta, you might wanna take a look at that.’

Honestly, this kind of mishap feels like a story that would be told on Friends. It’s quite funny, and the fact that they both handled it maturely and kindly makes it even better. Truly, this feels like the kind of tale that was bad in the moment but funny in hindsight, especially since Perry handled it in a kind and awkward Chandler-coded way.

Speaking about how Perry was “such a gentleman and a sweetheart” during this whole situation, Paget Brewster said:

[He was] such a gentleman and a sweetheart. He was really a lovely guy. And I’m really glad I was able to read his book before he passed.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
With plans that start at $9.99 per month, Max gives you access to classic shows like Friends and current favorites like The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

View Deal

The Criminal Minds actor was referencing her co-star’s memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which came out the year before Perry passed away. Along with this story and appreciation for his book, Brewster paid tribute to her co-star and spoke fondly of working closely with him on the beloved sitcom.

Clearly, she adored Matthew Perry and their time working together on Friends, even when it involved a potentially embarrassing wardrobe mishap. And it’s always fun as a fan to hear stories about what it was like to work on this massive hit.

Now, if you want to go back and see these two and the rest of the cast of Friends on screen and in character, you can stream the sitcom with a Max subscription.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

Christopher Meloni Revealed F-Bomb-Filled Things People Yell At Him While Filming Law And Order On The Streets Of NYC: 'That Kind Of Blew That Take'

As Queen Latifah Shares Message For 'Ride Or Die' Fans After The Equalizer's Cancellation, Here's What We Know About The CBS Series Finale

Florence Pugh Recalls Taking Her Family To See Midsommar, And Her Grandfather’s Honest Reaction Has Me Laughing
See more latest
Most Popular
Florence Pugh in Midsommar
Florence Pugh Recalls Taking Her Family To See Midsommar, And Her Grandfather’s Honest Reaction Has Me Laughing
Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler in Law &amp; Order: Organized Crime Season 5x03
Christopher Meloni Revealed F-Bomb-Filled Things People Yell At Him While Filming Law And Order On The Streets Of NYC: 'That Kind Of Blew That Take'
Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in The Equalizer Season 5x16
As Queen Latifah Shares Message For 'Ride Or Die' Fans After The Equalizer's Cancellation, Here's What We Know About The CBS Series Finale
Ike Barintholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn in The Studio
It Turns Out Apple TV+’s The Studio Has ‘Shelved Whole Episodes,’ And The Executive Producers Told Me Why This Had To Happen
Nicolas Cage in The Surfer
Nicolas Cage Plays A Surfer In His New Thriller, But It Turns Out He Also Has Real-Life Surfing Horror Stories: 'I've Been Pounded To Smithereens'
Michael Jordan is interviewed on The Last Dance, while Scottie Pippen appears on the PBD Podcast
Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen’s Ex-Teammate Discusses One Thing That Changed Their Relationship Years Ago And Affects The ‘Little Rift’ Between Them Now
From left to right: Lewis Pullman as Bob and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy in Top Gun: Maverick.
Lewis Pullman Might Not Have Social Media, But Seeing His Top Gun: Maverick Co-Star Danny Ramirez Using His Accounts To Constantly Hype Him Up Might Be Better
Dwayne Johnson looks ahead in conversation with a stoic expression in Red One.
The Rock's Wife Shouted Out His Epic Cheat Meals As He Hit His 53rd Birthday, And I'm Happy She's As Enthusiastic About Them As I Am
Abby wearing a tie under judge&#039;s robe, holding gavel in Night Court musical episode
Melissa Rauch Knows ‘When You Hear The Word Reboot You Sort Of Cringe.’ Why She Joined Night Court Anyway
From left to right: Luke Grimes and Kelly Reilly standing next to each other on Yellowstone.
Yellowstone May Have Ended Earlier Than Expected, But We'll Get To See Some OG Characters Back On Screen Sooner Than I Thought