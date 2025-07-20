Nearly 20 Years After Isaac Hayes' Controversial South Park Exit, His Son Candidly 'Set The Record Straight' About Who Was To Blame
This changes things.
As South Park’s future on the 2025 TV schedule becomes increasingly more unclear in the controversial shadow of Skydance Media’s impending Paramount Global acquisition, one of the animated comedy’s biggest scandals from years past has returned to the limelight. Isaac Hayes III, son of the iconic musician who voiced fan-favorite character Chef for nine seasons, is now sharing what he says is the truth behind the actor’s highly publicized exit that came months after one of South Park’s most outrageous eps, the Scientology-skewering “Trapped in the Closet.”
The episode first aired in November 2005 to minimal backlash, and with Hayes having purposefully been left out of the creative process, as he’d been part of the Scientology community since the 1990s. A few months later, the icon behind Shaft’s theme suffered a stroke, which was itself soon followed by his statement-buttressed South Park resignation that essentially accused the show of religious bigotry. But Hayes III doesn’t buy that those were actually his father’s words.
Speaking with Cracked nearly a decade after he first questioned the plausibility of his father’s South Park departure, Hayes III says that his father was not in a medically sound state of mind at the time for such life-altering decisions to have been made. In his words:
Isaac Hayes III says there were multiple reasons to believe that his late father wouldn't have quit South Park on his own accord, and his financial situation played a big part in it. He continued:
With South Park popularity exploding and expanding throughout that first decade of its existence, Isaac Hayes' vocal and musical work as Chef allowed him to pull back from the struggles of having to go on tour so often. Hayes III said that in the aftermath of his stroke, without the show's income, his father was forced into facing the stresses of going back on the road, and he "100 percent" believes that having to tour again so quickly contributed heavily to the musician dying just two years later, in August 2008.
Isaac Hayes' Son Doesn't Think He Ever Would Have Intentionally Left The Show
Taking to X to share the interview, Hayes III made it clear that his dad had a blast voicing Chef over the years, and was both appreciative and welcoming of its fandom. To that end, he thinks the Oscar winner would still be a vital part of the South Park family had health issues and other factors not derailed things.
Around the time of Hayes' stroke and series exit, he didn't speak publicly very much about the series, leaving Stone and Parker to take the actors' statement at face value. Those then-unresolved frustrations led to another notoriously dark South Park episode, the Season 10 premiere "The Return of Chef," which utilized Hayes previously recorded dialogue as Chef became a brainwashed Scientology follower before being ruthlessly killed off.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Hayes III even says he understands that Stone and Parker put that story together while in the dark about what was actually happening, and that he understands "emotions were high." That said, he still doesn't think the way Chef's death made much sense in the scope of things.
Isaac Hayes Allegedly Wasn't Bothered At All By South Park's Content
Isaac Hayes III made it clear his father had an easy-going personality and sense of humor, and that he wasn't the kind of person who took offense to things that were clearly meant to be humorous, even when satire was involved. Which isn't to say he necessarily would have thrown South Park marathons on in his free time, but Hayes III said he was far more appreciative of the fandom Chef garnered than he ever was upset by the show's content. When asked if the show's Chef material aligned with his father's personality, he answered:
It's interesting that Isaac Hayes III has become so candid about his father's South Park legacy, and at a point when its future is in turmoil regarding a parent company that recently axed The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Perhaps it was only because someone reached out to him and asked for his thoughts, but I'm curious to see if anything interesting happens in the aftermath. Such as, perhaps obviously, the voice actor joining the show to pay homage to Chef in some way.
For now, fans can stream South Park's seasons with a Max subscription, while its' standalone streaming specials are still available to watch with a Paramount+ subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.