Mickey 17: Release Date, Cast and Everything Else We Know About The Movie

Over the course of the previous two decades, Bong Joon-ho not only cemented his legacy as one of the best and most inventive directors to come out of Korea (which is saying a lot), he also created a legacy that could end up putting him in the conversation of the best filmmakers of our generation. From gritty crime dramas like Memories of Murder to his Best Picture winner, Parasite , the visionary artist has made a case for himself time and time again. Now, more than four years after his most recent release, Bong is back with a new mind-bending story: Mickey 17.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of a mysterious sci-fi thriller, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about it. From its release date to cast to so much more, here’s everything we know about Mickey 17.

Unless there are any changes between the time of this writing in August 2023 and next spring, Mickey 17 will open in theaters on March 29, 2024, Warner Bros. has announced. If this release date sticks, Bong Joon-ho’s latest feature film will fall at the end of a busy third month of the year and will share a weekend with the untitled Ghostbusters sequel.

Other major releases scheduled around then include Mufasa: The Lion King, Snow White (both March 22nd), Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 15th), and A Quiet Place: Day One (March 8th). However, with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes causing delays in the 2023 movie schedule , it wouldn't be all that surprising to see major shifts on the 2024 release calendar , including Mickey 17.

Robert Pattinson Leads The Mickey 17 Cast

Robert Pattinson, who will lead Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II at some point in the future, will first be the anchor of Bong Joon-ho’s Mickey 17 cast, Warner Bros. has announced. The versatile actor with a number of roles proving he’s more than Twilight will take on the role of Mickey, a mysterious figure at the center of the sci-fi thriller’s intricate plot. Pattinson will also be joined by quite the cast of supporting actors as well.

Though their specific roles have yet to be disclosed, the upcoming movie will feature some of the most interesting actors in show business right now, including Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Nope), Naomi Ackie (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Hereditary, The Sixth Sense), and Mark Ruffalo (The Avengers, Spotlight). Bong, who has gotten tremendous performances out of countless actors in the past, will have a dynamic group to play with in Mickey 17.

The Mysterious Mickey 17 First Look Video Teases A Futuristic Technology, And Robert Pattinson Is Involved

Though it will probably be some time before we get a full trailer, Warner Bros. did give the world a first look at Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming movie in December 2022 when the studio released the first Mickey 17 teaser . This is definitely one of those situations where we’re left with more questions than answers, but this 30-second video sure does ramp up the anticipation:

The clip of Robert Pattinson’s character asleep in some kind of chamber as the camera spins around while a beautiful yet chaotic violin arrangement plays in the background is nothing short of masterful, and it could very well be full of all kinds of hints. What’s the significance of “18” at the end of the clip? Why does Pattinson wake up at the end? Who (or what) is he? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Mickey 17 Is Based On Edward Ashton's Book Mickey7, About A Space Colonist Who Refuses To Let His Clone Take His Place

Though it has yet to be revealed how closely the movie will follow the book, Mickey 17 is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 sci-fi novel, Mickey7. According to book’s publishing company, Macmillan Publishers , the thriller follows a character named Mickey7, an “expendable” who refuses to let his replacement clone take over when realizing he has already been replaced, after his colony on the ice world of Niflheim reported him missing and presumed dead.

If keeping his double a secret from everyone else isn’t hard enough, Mickey7 also has to deal with the increasingly curious native life on the frozen planet, which further complicates everything.

Assuming Mickey 17 will keep this basic premise, we’re in for some great interactions between the two versions of Robert Pattinson’s character, as well as some wonderful scenes of his previous iterations meeting a dark fate in the months and years preceding the movie’s events.

This Is The First Bong Joon-ho Movie Since His Historic Oscar Win For Parasite

Bong Joon-ho was on top of the world in early 2020 when his most recent film, Parasite, took home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards, an unprecedented moment in the filmmaker’s career. Though there have been talks of future plans since the ceremony, including a Parasite TV show , he hasn’t come out with anything since. Well, that will change in March 2024 with the highly anticipated release of Mickey 17.

If you look at Bong’s filmography, you’ll see breaks of three or more years between most of his movies, with a period of four years between Mother and Snowpiercer and then another four years before the release of Okja.

Robert Pattinson Has Said Mickey 17 Is Unlike Anything He’s Done Before

If you look at Robert Pattinson’s best movies , you’ll see a lot of performances that appear to have tested the actor physically, mentally, and emotionally. This is especially true for the A24 horror movie, The Lighthouse, and his dark sci-fi flick, High Life. However, during an interview with the Evening Standard Magazine , the actor revealed that Mickey 17 was unlike anything he’s ever done before, saying:

It’s with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho and it’s like nothing I’ve ever done before. The movie is so crazy, it’s a completely different style of working. … It’s so much talking.

It will certainly be interesting to see more of Pattinson’s performance, especially if there are multiple versions of his character interacting with one another.

Expect to hear more about Mickey 17 in the coming months as we creep closer to its spring 2024 release, at which point we’ll need to make some changes to our list of every Bong Joon-ho movie, ranked.